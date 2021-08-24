EDITORIAL: Key points in the wake of shootings

Much is being written and said about the shooting incident at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School this past week.
Some key points:
1. All can be thankful that the outcome was not worse.
In an incident that was first believed by authorities to be -- and was reported as -- a drive-by shooting as school was dismissing, three students suffered injuries. It has since been revealed that the 14-year-old suspect in the case was arrested on campus with a gun. It has not been revealed whether he was targeting students or shooting indiscriminately. Either way, it is miraculous and fortunate that no one sustained fatal or critical injuries.
2. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell stated at a news conference that the community has a tendency to blame him and law enforcement, and the school district. That is an acknowledgement of frustration with the level of violence in our community and around the country -- especially among young people.
It's not a problem that can be solved by law enforcement and the schools alone. Schools educate and police enforce the laws. In the process, both teach the young about being good people. Somewhere, too many are learning the dark side of life with a lack of appreciation for life itself. The problem is one the entire community must address as a whole and individually. It won’t be solved overnight.
3. Guns are a problem in the wrong hands.
Law-abiding citizens have a right to have guns for protection. A gun on school property in the hands of a 14-year-old is not legal in any aspect: The person is too young to buy a gun legally and guns are illegal on school property. It remains to be seen how the teenager got the weapon used at O-W, but it is safe to say that gun laws are not to blame. Background checks and waiting periods would not have prevented this.
4. Schools cannot be fortresses but they must be secure.
Recent times have produced calls in some places to get law officers out of schools, particularly being stationed there on a daily basis. Those proposing such are shortsighted. Having resource officers in schools is not only about security, which clearly is enhanced by having a police presence already on the scene in an emergency. Connecting students with police builds relationships and promotes what should be the positive nature of police-citizen interaction.
But security is more than police. The Orangeburg County School District is taking a series of steps to enhance security at O-W, including metal detectors, a streamlined process for beginning and ending the school day, private security and clear book bags. Already, teachers and administrators are educated in dealing with an active-shooter incident – and that reportedly was critical in response to the shootings. Preparation and awareness are and will be essential.
5. The community needs to know more about what happened.
Was this incident related to gang violence in Orangeburg? Was this a targeted shooting? Were others involved? Bringing forth such answers is about more than community curiosity. It's important that people know the details, including a motive, in what occurred at O-W. The facts will play a role in deciding how to further address matters so there is no repeat of the tragedy.