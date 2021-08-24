EDITORIAL: Key points in the wake of shootings

3. Guns are a problem in the wrong hands.

Law-abiding citizens have a right to have guns for protection. A gun on school property in the hands of a 14-year-old is not legal in any aspect: The person is too young to buy a gun legally and guns are illegal on school property. It remains to be seen how the teenager got the weapon used at O-W, but it is safe to say that gun laws are not to blame. Background checks and waiting periods would not have prevented this.

4. Schools cannot be fortresses but they must be secure.

Recent times have produced calls in some places to get law officers out of schools, particularly being stationed there on a daily basis. Those proposing such are shortsighted. Having resource officers in schools is not only about security, which clearly is enhanced by having a police presence already on the scene in an emergency. Connecting students with police builds relationships and promotes what should be the positive nature of police-citizen interaction.