EDITORIAL: Keeping I-95 on the move is a priority

The winter storm a week ago that caused gridlock on Interstate 95 in Virginia is due a thorough assessment. Stranding motorists on one of America’s busiest roads from Monday into Tuesday is no small issue. The result could have been deadly.

The situation is reminiscent of one in South Carolina during a hurricane evacuation more than two decades ago.

The month was September. The year was 1999. The storm was Hurricane Floyd. The exercise was frustration.

South Carolina was spared the wrath of that storm, but there was plenty of wrath to go around.

The images are lasting: People standing around their cars in traffic that simply was not moving; angry comments to reporters and anyone who'd listen; a woman changing a youngster's diaper behind the door of a car stopped in the lanes of traffic on I-26; cars stalled along the roadside, out of gas from the long delay; the governor flying over in a helicopter before getting to Charleston to tell the media all was going smoothly with the evacuation.

The mandatory evacuation ordered by then-Gov. Jim Hodges did not go smoothly -- and it didn't take the governor long after that to find out. Late in the day of the evacuation, back in Columbia, Hodges ordered the traffic flow out of Charleston to all lanes of the interstate, closing off eastbound traffic.

For days afterward, despite his actions to ensure no slowdown in the return of coastal residents, Hodges took hit after hit from media, politicians and citizens. All the while, he and his lieutenants attempted to explain. Later he issued a formal apology.

Beyond an apology, Hodges and state leaders took action to be sure evacuation procedures were updated and improved via a plan that is tested annually.

Back in Virginia, the outgoing governor, Ralph Northam, and his administration probably would be wise to quit calling the response anything but a disaster. The situation as explained may have been largely unavoidable with the conditions, but don’t try telling that to the thousands affected on I-95 and to those watching from around the country and world. This is 2022 and I-95 is a highway that is a priority for maintaining traffic flow.

“We all need to be clear that this was an incredibly unusual event," Northam said. The governor was referencing the lack of pretreating the interstate for snow because of the rain that proceeded it. And then came snow falling at a rate of more than 2 inches an hour, an amount that officials say is hard for equipment to handle, particularly in a state where major snowfall is not the same type of ongoing issue as in some places in the country.

Unusual or not, the storm is a lesson for Virginia and other states. Emergency plans are no better than the ability to implement them. Virginia’s new governor would be wise to take a look at what happened a week ago on I-95 and determine how there will be no repeat.

