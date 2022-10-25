EDITORIAL: Keep yourself and loved ones safe from scams

All around the signs of the approaching holiday season are with us. People are anxious to help others during the holiday season. They are equally anxious to take advantage of good buys and consumer opportunities.

Not surprisingly, scammers will be out in force to have a great holiday at the expense of honest people.

According to a study of the 50 states by market research firm TOP Data, financial crime has increased 10% this year in the country compared to 2019 figures. Sixty-one percent of Americans have experienced credit card fraud in 2022 and 40% of them have lost a significant amount of money as a result.

To break down the results, America's Safest States -- https://topagency.com/report/safest-states-in-america/ -- found that, although South Carolina had an increase of 39% in financial crimes this year, the state keeps having one of the lowest rates compared to other states.

These are the results for South Carolina in financial crimes in 2022: (1# represents the lowest crime rates and #50 the highest)

#21 Investment crimes

#5 Package theft

#23 Credit card fraud

#8 Identity theft

#11 Extortion rate

#26 Personal data breaches

So much for the good news. A 10% increase in financial crimes is bound to have an impact in the state and locally.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns that scammers are constantly finding new ways to steal your money. You can protect yourself. Here are some of the most common types of fraud and scams:

Charity: A charity scam is when a thief poses as a real charity or makes up the name of a charity that sounds real in order to get money from you. These kinds of scams often increase during the holiday season as well as around natural disasters and emergencies. Be careful when any charity calls to ask for donations.

Debt collection: Most debt collectors will contact you to collect legitimate debts you owe. But there are scammers who pose as debt collectors to get you to pay for debts you don't owe or ones you’ve already paid.

Debt settlement: Debt settlement or relief companies often promise to renegotiate, settle or in some way change the terms of a person's debt to a creditor or debt collector. Avoid doing business with any company that guarantees they can settle your debts, especially those that charge up-front fees before performing any services.

Grandparents: If you get a call from someone who sounds like a grandchild or relative asking you to wire or transfer money or send gift cards to help them out of trouble, it could be a scam.

Imposters: Imposter scammers try to convince you to send money by pretending to be someone you know or trust like a sheriff; local, state, or federal government employee; or charity organization. You can always call the organization or government agency and ask if the person works for them before giving any money.

Money transfer or mobile payment services: Con artists use money transfers to steal people’s money. If someone you don’t know asks you to send money to them, it should be a red flag.

Lottery or prizes: In a lottery or prize scam, the scammers may call or email to tell you that you’ve won a prize through a lottery or sweepstakes and then ask you to pay an upfront payment for fees and taxes. Never make an upfront payment for a promised prize.

The holidays are to be happy. Learn what to watch for and what steps to take to keep yourself, your loved ones and your money safe.