EDITORIAL: Keep 'Oh, no!' out of picture for your tree

We've previously addressed the added dangers on the road during the holiday season. An unusual feature of this time of year must not be forgotten.

With families eager to bring holiday cheer to their lives, shopping for a real Christmas tree is a priority for many. However, nothing will make you say “bah humbug” faster than losing the tree you just bought on the drive home and creating hazardous situations for other drivers.

AAA is reminding drivers this holiday season to properly secure and transport their real Christmas trees so everyone can safely enjoy the holidays.

“Real Christmas trees can become dangerous projectiles if not properly secured,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Drivers who do not safely secure their Christmas tree risk damaging their vehicle and littering the roadway with dangerous debris.”

According to AAA:

• Previous research from AAA found that road debris -- which could include objects like improperly secured Christmas trees that fly off cars, landing on the road or on other cars -- caused more than 200,000 crashes during a four-year period, resulting in approximately 39,000 injuries and 500 deaths.

• Vehicle damage that results from an improperly secured Christmas tree, such as scratched paint, torn door seals, and distorted window frames, could cost up to $1,500 to repair.

• It’s best to transport a Christmas tree on top of a vehicle equipped with a roof rack, but a pickup truck, SUV, van or minivan can work just as well.

Transporting a real Christmas tree is the same as hauling any other kind of large object. Making sure the tree is properly secured will help prevent vehicle damage and lessen the chance of it coming loose and creating a potential hazard for other drivers.

• Wrap and cover it – Once you’ve found the perfect tree, have the lot wrap it in netting before loading it. Loose branches can also be secured with rope or twine to help protect the tree from damage. Also, prior to loading the tree, cover the roof with an old blanket to prevent scratches to the paint and protect the car from any damage.

• Trunk first – Place the tree on the roof rack or in the bed of the truck with the trunk facing the front of the car. If the vehicle does not have a roof rack and is large enough – place the tree inside.

• Secure it – Tie down the tree at its bottom, center and top using strong rope or nylon ratchet straps. Avoid using the nylon offered by many tree lots. Use fixed vehicle tie-down points and loop the rope or strap around the tree trunk above a branch to prevent any side-to-side or front-to-rear movement.

• Tug test – Once it is tied down, give the tree several strong tugs from various angles to make sure it is secured in place and will not come loose.

• Nice and easy – Drive slowly and take back roads if possible. Higher speeds can create significant airflow that can damage your tree or challenge even the best tie-down methods.

In the end, it's better to be singing "Oh Christmas Tree" than saying, "Oh, no! Christmas tree."