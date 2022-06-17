EDITORIAL: Juneteenth marked start of new age

News of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation did not reach slaves in Texas for 2-1/2 years when Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger marched into Galveston on June 19, 1865, to announce the end of slavery and the Civil War to the last slaves.

Also known as “Black Independence Day,” the moment has been enshrined as Juneteenth, one of the most important dates in civil rights history.

In 1980, Texas became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Juneteenth is today also called Emancipation Day. People across the U.S. mark the moment with food and festivities in a similar manner to the Fourth of July.

Juneteenth has evolved and grown in the decades since it was first marked with local festivities and commemorations.

After renewed attention to Juneteenth amid 2020’s racial turmoil, in June 2021 both houses of the U.S. Congress passed the Juneteenth Independence Day Act establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and President Joe Biden signed the legislation.

Because June 19, 2022, falls on a Sunday, federal workers will have the day off on Monday, June 20.

Federal holidays such as Juneteenth usually apply to government workers, including those working for the U.S. Postal Service, law enforcement, public health and clerical workers at various government agencies can take that specific day off or in lieu.

In South Carolina, efforts to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday have resulted in a Senate-approved plan to allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday, or any other day in observance of Juneteenth, instead of the present Confederate Memorial Day holiday.

The bill began as a proposal to add the Juneteenth celebration on June 19 as a new state holiday. But instead of adding a 14th holiday, the bill would create a floating holiday that workers could take on Confederate Memorial Day on May 10, for Juneteenth or any other day they choose.

The legislation enjoyed wholesale support in the Senate but was note voted on in final form in the S.C. House.

Just as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, established in 1983, is important in a country in which the civil rights movement is a key part of history, Juneteenth as a day of celebration is an important observance in South Carolina and around the United States. It represents the start of a new age.

