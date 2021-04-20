EDITORIAL: Join S.C. in stand vs. litter

As Earth Day approaches, South Carolina has a basic problem that should be easier to solve than many complex environmental issues affecting the planet: litter
Few can argue the point. We hear it often: You know when you cross the border into the Palmetto State by how dirty things get along the highways. It’s an issue we have to address with more than efforts at persuasion.
The state Department of Public Safety has launched a statewide crackdown on littering in conjunction with Great South Carolina Cleanup Week (April 15-21) sponsored by PalmettoPride, the state’s anti-litter organization.
“We want to send a clear enforcement message that litter not only trashes our beautiful state, it’s also illegal,” state Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said. “The Highway Patrol will be particularly vigilant for littering violations, especially around interstates, entrance and exit ramps and trash collection points where people throw trash from their vehicles or let it blow out of their vehicles.”
A littering conviction carries a maximum fine of $100 plus court assessments or 30 days in jail for up to 15 pounds of litter, along with eight hours of litter gathering or another form of community service. Littering between 15 and 500 pounds carries a fine of up to $500, 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service; the community service increases to 24 hours for a second conviction and 32 hours for a third conviction. More than 500 pounds of litter carries a maximum fine of $1,000, up to a year in jail and community service.
As much as enforcement is important, it takes more to address the problem.
Every spring, PalmettoPride and Keep South Carolina Beautiful, in partnership with Keep America Beautiful Inc., coordinate the Great South Carolina Cleanup, a localized cleanup, beautification and community improvement program that is part of The Great American Cleanup, which is recognized as the nation’s largest cleanup event.
“In South Carolina, we promote litter pickup events all year long, but we love highlighting this national endeavor as it connects us to communities across the country,” said Sarah Lyles, executive director of PalmettoPride. During the GSCC, local Keep America Beautiful affiliates will be hosting volunteer cleanup and planting events in their communities.
PalmettoPride is encouraging citizens to get involved in local events or plan their own cleanups. It’s the message that has been sent locally for all of April.
Orangeburg County Litter Control, Keep Orangeburg County Beautiful, Keep America Beautiful, PalmettoPride, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are in the midst of a month-long countywide litter cleanup.
Community groups, church groups, social groups, businesses and industries are asked to lend a hand in the countywide cleanup. Volunteers are asked to contact Marie Canty at 803-533-6162, Lisa Ridgen at 803-534-2409, extension 8903, or Diane Curlee at 803-534-2409, extension 8918, to register for the countywide cleanup. Grabbers, safety vests and trash bags will be delivered anywhere in the county to volunteers. Volunteers will be assigned a road in their areas.
In Orangeburg County or elsewhere, you still can take part. Supplies are free to all groups participating in the Great South Carolina Cleanup. Fill out the signup form on the group’s website at www.palmettopride.org or contact info@palmetotpride.org.
Repeating our words ahead of the local effort:
“Why anyone with an ounce of public consciousness would discard trash along roadsides and anywhere else outside designated locations is a mystery to the many who not only don’t litter but spend time cleaning up the litter. Littering reflects an attitude of uncaring that is certain to show up in other aspects of litterers’ lives with regard to respect for anything and everything, including human life itself.
“Thankfully, there are those willing to step up and work to get rid of the litter spread by those who seemingly know no better or don’t care.”