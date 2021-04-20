EDITORIAL: Join S.C. in stand vs. litter

As Earth Day approaches, South Carolina has a basic problem that should be easier to solve than many complex environmental issues affecting the planet: litter

Few can argue the point. We hear it often: You know when you cross the border into the Palmetto State by how dirty things get along the highways. It’s an issue we have to address with more than efforts at persuasion.

The state Department of Public Safety has launched a statewide crackdown on littering in conjunction with Great South Carolina Cleanup Week (April 15-21) sponsored by PalmettoPride, the state’s anti-litter organization.

“We want to send a clear enforcement message that litter not only trashes our beautiful state, it’s also illegal,” state Highway Patrol Col. Christopher Williamson said. “The Highway Patrol will be particularly vigilant for littering violations, especially around interstates, entrance and exit ramps and trash collection points where people throw trash from their vehicles or let it blow out of their vehicles.”