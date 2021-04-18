EDITORIAL: Jobless money inevitably has impact on work

A report from Yale University in the summer of 2020 offered surprising results about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Economists found no evidence that the enhanced jobless benefits Congress authorized in the CARES Act reduced employment. Specifically, the report addressed concerns that more generous unemployment benefits, which provided $600 per week above state unemployment insurance payments, would disincentivize work.
The researchers assessed the claim using weekly data from Homebase, a company that provides scheduling and timesheet software to small businesses throughout the United States. The findings suggested that, in the aggregate, the expanded benefits neither encouraged layoffs during the pandemic’s onset nor deterred people from returning to work once businesses began reopening.
Fast forward nearly a year deeper into the pandemic and there are still plenty arguing that expanded unemployment benefits (reduced to $300) help those in need and do not disincentivize work.
But you might have a hard time getting small business owners to buy into that.
As reported in the National Federal of Independent Business’ monthly jobs report, 42% of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, a record high reading. Owners continue to have difficulty finding qualified workers to fill jobs as they compete with the combination of increased unemployment benefits and the pandemic keeping some workers out of the labor force.
Wages have gone up in an effort to get and keep workers. A net 28% of owners reported raising compensation (up three points), the highest level in the past 12 months. A net 17% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, down two points.
The good news is that small business optimism in returning. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.4 points in March to 98.2. March’s reading is the first return to the average historical reading since last November.
“Main Street is doing better as state and local restrictions are eased, but finding qualified labor is a critical issue for small businesses nationwide,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Small business owners are competing with the pandemic and increased unemployment benefits that are keeping some workers out of the labor force. However, owners remain determined to hire workers and grow their business.”
State-specific data isn’t available, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “South Carolina is clearly showing signs of recovery, but small businesses say they’re having trouble finding people to fill the jobs that are coming open.”
In South Carolina, with an unemployed population of 126,000, there are more than 85,000 jobs posted on the Department of Employment and Workforce website. Nationwide, there are 10 million unemployed and 6.9 million unfilled jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The inability to find workers is a growing problem, some of which must continue to be addressed via advancing skills in a changing workforce. But as the recovery picks up more steam, it’s time for the federal government to quit throwing out money in the form of expanded jobless benefits. The $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill extended the $300 federal subsidy through Sept. 6. That will be more than long enough.