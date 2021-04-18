EDITORIAL: Jobless money inevitably has impact on work

Wages have gone up in an effort to get and keep workers. A net 28% of owners reported raising compensation (up three points), the highest level in the past 12 months. A net 17% plan to raise compensation in the next three months, down two points.

The good news is that small business optimism in returning. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 2.4 points in March to 98.2. March’s reading is the first return to the average historical reading since last November.

“Main Street is doing better as state and local restrictions are eased, but finding qualified labor is a critical issue for small businesses nationwide,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Small business owners are competing with the pandemic and increased unemployment benefits that are keeping some workers out of the labor force. However, owners remain determined to hire workers and grow their business.”

State-specific data isn’t available, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “South Carolina is clearly showing signs of recovery, but small businesses say they’re having trouble finding people to fill the jobs that are coming open.”