EDITORIAL: Jennings IV did credit to his legacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four generations of community leaders have carried the name of Robert Jennings.

This past week, Orangeburg lost Robert Jennings IV at much too young an age. He died at 58 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

His presence in business and civic involvement in Orangeburg was a family legacy. His great-grandfather, Robert H. Jennings Sr., was mayor of Orangeburg in the early 20th century and is known for his roles in such endeavors as founding the chamber of commerce, establishing the airport and paving the way for Edisto Memorial Gardens.

The obituary for Jennings IV stated: “Following the family tradition of forebearers for whom he was named, Bob acquired a strong work ethic, was a true Southern gentleman and valued all people. In their footsteps, he committed much of his life to the support of Orangeburg in business, community development, education and faith. As an example of a positive spirit, he put his energy for which he was always known into service. Bob LOVED Orangeburg!”