EDITORIAL: Investing in the future of the state

“The CHE is committed to increasing educational attainment by keeping college accessible and affordable for all South Carolinians,” said Dr. Rusty Monhollon, president and executive director of the CHE. “As more of the cost of higher education has been shifted to students and their families, the importance of expanding need-based financial aid has never been greater. Need-based grants, as part of a well-designed set of financial aid policies, increase access, persistence and completion among low-income students. As such, they are a tremendous investment in our young people, and one we as a state must make.”

While South Carolina’s higher education system of two- and four-year colleges and universities has been hit hard by COVID-19, students and families have been impacted as hard or harder, according to a statement from the governor’s office. Enrollment this past fall decreased by 13% among all the state’s institutions of higher education.

According to the governor’s office, part of this decline may also be attributed to students struggling with virtual instruction, preferring not to learn remotely or lacking access to the network infrastructure. But the most significant barrier students face remains affording higher education instruction. Students either do not have the money to enroll or must stop their studies to help support their families financially.