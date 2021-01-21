EDITORIAL: Investing in kids is unity move

The torch has been passed. Donald Trump’s presidency has ended and Joe Biden’s has begun.
The transition comes amid a lot of well-documented national division and a promise by the new president and his vice president, Kamala Harris, to foster unity in the United States.
The move toward unity could get a push from the sheer numbers in Washington. Democrats control the White House and Congress, but the majority in the House is razor thin and Democratic control of the Senate only comes with the vote of Harris amid a 50-50 split among the lawmakers.
That will mean finding common ground on vital issues – and looking for issues upon which agreement can be reached. One of those around which leaders can and should unite is the well-being of the nation’s 74 million children.
Bruce Lesley is president of First Focus on Children, a bipartisan nonprofit working to make children a priority in federal policy and budget decisions. Writing for InsideSource.com, he states:
“Our children’s welfare has the power to unite voters across political and demographic divides. A pre-election survey by Lake Research Partners found 81% of voters — regardless of political affiliation — said federal policy and budgets should be set according to a ‘best interest of the child’ standard. A similarly overwhelming majority in the nationwide survey of 2,400 registered voters said all children should have health insurance (85-12%). American voters also strongly support establishing a child poverty reduction target (70-20%) and improving and expanding the child tax credit (71-18%).”
The focus on children could deliver economic benefits.
Lesley says Harvard economists calculated in a 2020 study that on average, each $1 of initial expenditure on children repaid $1.78 to the government by raising future wages and reducing future need for government assistance. The country could also cut $1 trillion a year in costs by reducing child poverty.
Lesly proposes a White House Office on Children and Youth and an independent children’s commissioner to examine policy choices, and improve coordination and efficiency across the hundreds of programs, agencies and departments that touch children’s lives.
“A White House Office on Children and Youth was endorsed by my organization and more than 350 others and an independent children’s commissioner has yielded economic and competitive success in dozens of our peer nations, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Canadian lawmakers also recently introduced legislation to establish a children’s commissioner.”
Before rejecting the concept as another layer of federal bureaucracy, consider that the nation has by and large underinvested in its children. In fiscal year 2020, the share of the federal budget devoted to children was just 7.48%, the lowest level since First Focus on Children began an analysis 15 years ago.
Lesley says that Biden committing just one additional percentage point of federal spending to children in his first budget would restore the U.S. investment in children to its pre-2016 levels and catalyze an upward trajectory. This 1% for kids would also offer the president an opportunity to act on his oft-repeated phrase: “Don’t tell me what you value – show me your budget, and I will tell you what you value.”
Bottom line? In Lesley’s words: “Investing in our kids is a win for all Americans, one that will unite our country’s warring factions, and offer economic, political and social benefits to the United States, both now and in the future.”