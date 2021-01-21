EDITORIAL: Investing in kids is unity move

The focus on children could deliver economic benefits.

Lesley says Harvard economists calculated in a 2020 study that on average, each $1 of initial expenditure on children repaid $1.78 to the government by raising future wages and reducing future need for government assistance. The country could also cut $1 trillion a year in costs by reducing child poverty.

Lesly proposes a White House Office on Children and Youth and an independent children’s commissioner to examine policy choices, and improve coordination and efficiency across the hundreds of programs, agencies and departments that touch children’s lives.

“A White House Office on Children and Youth was endorsed by my organization and more than 350 others and an independent children’s commissioner has yielded economic and competitive success in dozens of our peer nations, including Australia and the United Kingdom. Canadian lawmakers also recently introduced legislation to establish a children’s commissioner.”

Before rejecting the concept as another layer of federal bureaucracy, consider that the nation has by and large underinvested in its children. In fiscal year 2020, the share of the federal budget devoted to children was just 7.48%, the lowest level since First Focus on Children began an analysis 15 years ago.