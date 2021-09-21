EDITORIAL: Information from SLED is needed

Then on Thursday, Alex Murdaugh surrendered to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him.

Americans love a good scandal, and if the scandal involves the rich and powerful, well ...

Since June 7, the night the two were found dead at the family’s hunting lodge on Moselle Road in Islandton, Colleton County, details have emerged about the family thanks to Freedom of Information Act requests from news organizations. Court depositions, redacted law enforcement documents, audio recordings and dash cameras have been among the sources of new information related to the family’s life before and after the murders.

Each new morsel has fueled speculation and the case has so many twists and turns that news outlets including People magazine and the New York Times have written about it. It has been the subject of podcasts, news stories and office gossip.

Meanwhile, the one organization that could tamp down the speculation has chosen to stay mostly silent.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) website notes that it “is committed to providing valuable and beneficial information to the public in a timely manner.”