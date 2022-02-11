EDITORIAL: Info on voting machine issue should be public

In a nation where citizens elect their leaders, voters naturally expect the system used to select the people they want to be in charge to be tamper proof. They would vehemently oppose a system that was vulnerable to monkey business and insist upon the replacement of one loosely open to shenanigans.

They would if they knew about it.

That is a dilemma Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is wrestling with now. A study conducted by an outside technology expert evidently uncovered a number of cracks and crevices in the state’s voting system — notable “security flaws” — but the findings are being kept under wraps.

Serious flaws have been concealed from the public and public scrutiny since July. That’s when the expert released his data to the federal judge hearing a challenge to the voting machines used by this state in an Atlanta court. Raffensperger feels Georgians should be made aware of the problems.

The judge is reluctant to release the results of the evaluation. She fears the information would be candy in the hands of the wrong people. The judge is afraid they would use it to fuel a self-serving political agenda.

That might be true. It could be used in a manner viewed as unsavory by the judge. But so what? Withholding the information, making it privy to the eyes of only those close to the lawsuit, is not right by any stretch of the imagination.

If the voting machines used in Georgia are easy prey to hackers or to any individual with a computer and the know-how to force a false result, then the citizens of this state have a right to know about it.

It is their system, their government at risk, not the judge’s or those on either side of the lawsuit. They should be told if their votes might be meaningless, if that is indeed the case in this instance.

What the judge is doing is treating citizens like little children. She is taking it upon herself to decide what’s best for the rest of us.

Release the information. If deficiencies in the voting system are serious enough to create doubt in the outcomes, then, by all means, replace it with a system that is more reliable.

That is what citizens expect from their government, not secrets.

This editorial is from the Brunswick (Georgia) News via The Associated Press.

