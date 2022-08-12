EDITORIAL: Inflation still soaring amid more spending

Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from inflation in July, though overall price increases slowed only modestly from the four-decade high reached in June.

Bottom line: Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier -- down from a 9.1% year-over-year jump in June.

Chicago-based marketing consultant UpCity announced the results of a survey of small business owners. The Preparing for Recession Survey gathered insight from 600 owners throughout the United States to take a deeper look at small business finances, models and sizes, and effects on planning and ability to weather a potential recession.

• 47% of B2B small businesses are somewhat worried about a recession, compared to 51% of B2C small businesses that are highly concerned.

• 54% of businesses that plan to downsize their team are going to outsource some of their tasks to third-party agencies.

• 34% of small businesses overall plan to explore local small business grants as their preferred disaster relief options.

• 37% of businesses with annual revenue of less than $500,000 are considering business credit cards. In comparison, 35% of respondents with $500,000-$2 million in annual revenue are leaning toward invoice financing or factoring.

Meanwhile, NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.4 points in July to 89.9 but it is the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Thirty-seven percent of small business owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, an increase of three points from June and the highest level since the fourth quarter of 1979.

“The uncertainty in the small business sector is climbing again as owners continue to manage historic inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain disruptions,” said Bill Dunkelberg, National Federation of Independent Business chief economist. “As we move into the second half of 2022, owners will continue to manage their businesses into a very uncertain future.”

As business focuses on how to deal with inflation, there remains reason for pessimism in the government arena.

A new report from the American Consumer Institute’s Center for Citizen Research says excessive spending, regulations and restrictions on domestic energy production have driven up prices for consumers and businesses.

“The combination of increased spending, energy shortages and increased regulations have led to increases in inflation that have far outpaced wage increases,” according to the report. “Based on our analysis and those of others, consumers are likely to lose thousands of dollars this year alone — by one measure, $4,400 per household in 2022 — disproportionately hurting poorer Americans and those on fixed incomes.”

And here comes more government spending.

On Friday, the House is poised to give final congressional approval to a revived tax-and-climate package pushed by President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers. Economists say the measure, which its proponents have titled the Inflation Reduction Act, will have only a minimal effect on inflation over the next several years.

At least there is one positive sign: Americans’ expectations for future inflation have fallen, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, likely reflecting the recent drop in gas prices.