EDITORIAL: Inflation more than temporary U.S. problem

There are other big players in the retail marketplace, but Walmart is the one that is always watched by economic analysts.

The message from America's largest retailer this past week tells the story of what is happening in the U.S. economy.

Walmart downgraded is earnings estimates in the face of inflation, further fueling fears of a recession.

"It’s a telltale sign that the average consumer is hurting," Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia, said via Reuters. “When you have America’s largest retailer guide down like this, you have to take it very seriously.”

Walmart's outlook tells the story of American consumers spending more money now on fuel and food and having little left over for other products.

The biggest private U.S. employer said its annual profit could fall by as much as 13%, adding that it would cut prices of clothing and general merchandise more aggressively to attract shoppers.

Inflation is having impact beyond Walmart.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index dropped 3.6 points in June to 89.5, marking the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average of 98. Small business owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months decreased seven points to a net negative 61%, the lowest level recorded in the 48-year survey. Expectations for better conditions have worsened every month this year.

Inflation continues to be the top problem for small businesses with 34% of owners reporting it was their single most important problem in operating their business, an increase of six points from May and the highest level since quarter four in 1980.

“As inflation continues to dominate business decisions, small business owners’ expectations for better business conditions have reached a new low,” said National Federation of Independent Business Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “On top of the immediate challenges facing small business owners including inflation and worker shortages, the outlook for economic policy is not encouraging either as policy talks have shifted to tax increases and more regulations.”

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Ben Homeyer said, “Inflation and supply chain disruptions are global issues, but they’re clearly having an impact on Main Street businesses here in the Palmetto State.”

Key findings of the national survey include:

• The net percent of owners who expect real sales to be higher decreased 13 points from May to a net negative 28%, a severe decline.

• Fifty percent of owners reported job openings that could not be filled, down one point from May, but historically very high.

• The net percent of owners raising average selling prices decreased three points to a net 69% seasonally adjusted, following May’s record high reading.

The political talk about inflation being temporary has been proven inaccurate. The worries are real now and going forward. And the likelihood now seems to be some form of recession. How bad it will be remains to be seen.