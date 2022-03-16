EDITORIAL: Independence on energy must be a priority

Inflation is raging at a 40-year high. It is affecting nearly every aspect of life.

The pandemic with its impact on production of goods and services and the supply chain is a key factor. But the Biden administration shoulders a lot of blame with its policies.

Pumping trillions of dollars into the economy via COVID relief and more led to a lot more money chasing fewer goods and services – a recipe for inflation.

Even worse was Biden declaring war on oil and gas from his first day in office. Killing pipelines, stopping permits and stating emphatically that moving away from oil and gas would be policy at every turn led to lack of investment in gas and oil, and a resulting shorter supply. Oil and gas futures are commodities. Prices increased.

The U.S. moved from being a net exporter of oil to importing energy. And now we find ourselves amid world turmoil with Russian oil no longer welcome here. Supplies are even tighter. Prices are moving higher and higher.

But the administration refuses to declare a change in course and support domestic production of oil. Instead we are trying to make deals with the likes of Iran and Venezuela for more oil. No wonder confidence levels in President Joe Biden’s leadership are abysmal.

Maybe if Biden won’t listen to his political critics on energy, the lifeblood of the economy, he’ll consider advice from someone with every reason to support the move away from oil and gas.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has called on the United States to increase its domestic oil output in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though his electric car company would be negatively affected.

"Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately," Musk tweeted. "Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures."

Musk added, "Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil & gas exports."

A renewed commitment to domestic production of oil and gas will not immediately relieve the energy crisis in which the U.S. finds itself. But it would move America back toward energy independence, which in the world as it stacks up today is becoming an urgent matter of national security.

