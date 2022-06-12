EDITORIAL: Independence of voters is to be protected

The recent Georgia political primaries proved one thing: Votes were not suppressed.

With the state's amended voting laws in place (President Joe Biden equated them to Jim Crow), turnout set records. The state experienced a 212% increase in turnout from the 2020 presidential primary and a 168% increase from the 2018 gubernatorial primary.

So there has to be more controversy, right? Well, yes.

In the case of Georgia it is the primary system that allows voters to select which primary in which they wish to cast a ballot.

The estimate is that those normally voting in the Democratic primary in Georgia crossed over to the tune of 37,000 people voting in the Republican primary. The purpose: To do anything to undermine candidates supported by former President Donald Trump.

Well, in most races, the strategy had little impact. In the governor's race, it did, but largely only in increasing the margin by which Gov. Brian Kemp defeated the Trump-backed challenger. Kemp won in a landslide.

Bottom line: Crossover voting as a political strategy to influence party nominations and, ultimately, general election outcomes is overrated.

In fact, we'll stick by our long-held position that allowing voters, most of whom are independent in the end, to have the option of which primary to participate in is a positive and should remain.

In South Carolina, Republicans have gone so far as to sue over the system, seeking to overturn state laws that prevent political parties in the state from holding primaries in which only people registered with a party can vote in that party’s primary.

The GOP argues that South Carolina law allowing any registered voter to cast ballots in any political party’s primaries denies parties their 1st Amendment right of “free association,” a legal concept meaning individuals’ right to express themselves and promote common interests as a group.

A federal judge in 2011 rejected the lawsuit by the GOP, saying that if Republicans don’t want outsiders to help choose their nominees, they have other options, like picking candidates at a party convention or filling out petitions to get them on the ballot.

The decision was a victory for voters, though many do not understand why they cannot vote on primary day for candidates in both political parties who will be in contention in November.

The idea is not far-fetched and was proposed three decades ago by the late Sen. Marshall B. Williams of Orangeburg when the state moved away from the inequities and uncertainties of party-funded and operated primaries to voting run by the state. Williams, a Democrat, sought to approve voting in more than one primary on the same day, thereby allowing a person to select races in which to make choices, whether the races be Republican or Democrat.

The idea was rejected as fundamentally putting an end to the party nominating process. If voters can pick and choose among candidates across same-day primaries, the vote may as well be a general election.

Thus South Carolina ended up with a system that retains the independence of voters to select a primary in which they will vote but does not allow people to participate in both primaries on the same day.

The present system is not broken. Let's don't "fix it." Limiting voter options and restricting voter choice are at the top of critics' list of what is being done wrong in some states. South Carolina should not now nor in the future limit the independence of voters.

