This is it. Tuesday, April 18, is the deadline for filing 2022 income taxes.

For last-minute filers, the IRS will consider your paper return on time if it is properly addressed, has enough postage, is postmarked and is put in the mail before the calendar turns over to April 19. For e-filers, the agency says the date and time in your time zone when your return is transmitted determine whether it's on time.

If you have a tax bill and are worried you can't pay, you have options.

First, don't panic. Both the Internal Revenue Service and the South Carolina Department of Revenue offer payment plans that may be available to you.

Some advice from SCDOR:

What not to do

• Do not delay filing your return. Filing on time will reduce the amount of penalty and interest you will owe, which is based on the amount of tax not paid by the due date.

• Do not wait to begin paying your bill with a payment plan. Pay as much as you can by the due date so the interest charged on the balance going forward is lower.

• Do not enter into a payment plan with the SCDOR or the IRS without first doing your research and comparing your options. A loan with your bank or another financial institution may allow you to pay off your debt sooner to avoid additional penalties and interest.

Payment plans

If you want to request a payment plan agreement from the SCDOR, you must not have an active levy or garnishment with the agency, and you must first receive a notice indicating that you owe a balance.

To request a payment plan with the SCDOR, visit MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov and click Request a Payment Plan.

As part of the agreement with the SCDOR you must:

• File and pay all returns in full going forward.

• Have an eligible bank account.

• Allow bank drafts for your payments. If a payment is rejected by your bank, your payment plan will be in default.

• File and pay any estimated income taxes.

• Provide any additional information requested by the SCDOR.

To prevent future tax bills, determine what caused the bill, if unexpected. Consider adjusting your withholding, making quarterly estimated payments, or increasing the amount of your estimated payment.

In the end, it makes sense to file electronically and choose direct deposit for faster and more accurate processing. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more.

On this Tuesday, the worst thing to do if you have not filed is nothing. The clock is ticking.