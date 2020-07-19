EDITORIAL: In-school option is necessary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A survey by Orangeburg County School District leaves no doubt that parents are concerned about sending their children back to school. More than 80% either are not comfortable sending students back to school until the coronavirus spread has slowed or do not plan to send them back at all. Just 9% of parents support going back to school full time.

In the face of such numbers, the new superintendent of the countywide district, Dr. Shawn Foster, is stating that a plan for return to school will be finalized by July 30. He promises consideration of all concerns in formulating “the right plan.”

It is inevitable that the plan in Orangeburg and other districts will include some form of virtual learning similar to how schools ended the 2019-20 school year, giving parents an opt-out on sending children to school campuses. Also under consideration around the state are hybrid systems that bring students back to campus on some days and not on others.

As districts are working on school plans, Gov. Henry McMaster has weighed in, announcing this past week that he wants all districts in the state to offer parents the option of face-to-face learning on school campuses. And he said start dates for school should be pushed from August to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, to allow more time for the coronavirus spike in the state to subside.