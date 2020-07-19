EDITORIAL: In-school option is necessary

A survey by Orangeburg County School District leaves no doubt that parents are concerned about sending their children back to school. More than 80% either are not comfortable sending students back to school until the coronavirus spread has slowed or do not plan to send them back at all. Just 9% of parents support going back to school full time.
In the face of such numbers, the new superintendent of the countywide district, Dr. Shawn Foster, is stating that a plan for return to school will be finalized by July 30. He promises consideration of all concerns in formulating “the right plan.”
It is inevitable that the plan in Orangeburg and other districts will include some form of virtual learning similar to how schools ended the 2019-20 school year, giving parents an opt-out on sending children to school campuses. Also under consideration around the state are hybrid systems that bring students back to campus on some days and not on others.
As districts are working on school plans, Gov. Henry McMaster has weighed in, announcing this past week that he wants all districts in the state to offer parents the option of face-to-face learning on school campuses. And he said start dates for school should be pushed from August to Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day, to allow more time for the coronavirus spike in the state to subside.
The governor has told the S.C. Department of Education not to approve any school district’s plans unless they include some form of in-school learning for the parents/students wanting such, thus setting up disagreement with teacher organizations and others contending the state should issue no such mandate.
Favoring local school boards having the final say, S.C. Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Jerry Govan of Orangeburg said: “We should let experts in health care and education lead how we reopen public schools. These decisions affect students, parents, teachers, administrators and support staff. They should have a say in the development and implementation of reopening plans. School boards across the state have been diligently preparing to reopen in the safest way possible.”
Even Republican S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is not siding with McMaster, saying in a written statement after the governor’s announcement that her goal is to reopen schools for five days a week “as safely and as soon as possible.” But the choice should be left with local school districts.
Before the critics further take on McMaster’s directive, to be considered is a major downside in districts not offering any in-school instruction. Virtual learning is not reaching a lot of students because of a lack of effective internet access, and socioeconomics and other factors.
McMaster said more than 10,000 students have not been heard from since the pandemic began. “Children have dropped off the radar because they were not physically coming to school each day.”
Getting these students back into an education setting is important. Equipping them with technology and expanding broadband is one solution, but the process is not an overnight one no matter how much support comes from the state. Putting students back in school is the most foolproof way.
And there is the matter of effectiveness of virtual learning. A new study from Gallup has found that over half (56%) of American parents found that remote learning is difficult for their household, including 16% describing it as "very difficult." Remote learning is just not the same as going to school.
Each district giving parents some form of in-school option for 2020 is necessary, with all specified precautions being taken to keep students and teachers safe.
