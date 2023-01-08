EDITORIAL: Improving interstates vital for SC

Perhaps the public perception is “I’ll believe it when I see it,” but highway projects announced in 2022 represent major infrastructure improvements for South Carolina that are vital to development, commerce and highway safety.

The S.C. Department of Transportation is using roughly $600 million approved by legislators for widening of rural stretches of interstates 26 and 95.

The money comes from $453.5 million in federal COVID aid the General Assembly designated to roadwork in a law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster, plus $133.6 million lawmakers allocated to rural interstates in 2022-23. In total the General Assembly has approved spending nearly $2 billion on the widening of I-26.

Veteran Lexington County state Sen. Nikki Setzler, a member of the joint legislative committee approving use of the federal money, said, “We are making a difference in infrastructure in South Carolina. Ten years from now, you’re not going to recognize the infrastructure in this state with the improvements being made.”

Setzler has reason to be excited about the plans. Lexington joins Orangeburg, Calhoun, Dorchester and Berkeley counties in being home to rural stretches of I-26 that are a dangerous four-lane bottleneck moving west from Charleston’s multiple lanes and east from Columbia’s wider highway.

S.C. Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall has said the state will likely begin soliciting bids at the end of 2023 for a portion of the project to improve I-26 from Columbia. The first part of the project will cover seven miles between the Jedburg exit and S.C. Highway 27.

I-26 was built 60 years ago and today carries 22 million vehicles per year, including about 7 million trucks. “That number has grown by more than 30% in just the past decade alone,” Hall said.

Also, the first 33 miles on Interstate 95 in the Lowcountry should be six lanes total by 2030.

Northbound interstate 95 is a big problem. One of the nation’s busiest roads is three lanes in Georgia, but bottlenecks as travelers approach the South Carolina state line. The interstate will be widened to six lanes between the Georgia state line and Yemassee.

A second phase of the project would widen northbound interstate 95 to the Point South Exit. This will cover every entry point into Beaufort County.

Not to be forgotten are two projects vital to making I-26 and I-95 widening as effective as it must be: Constructing a new interchange at I-26 and I-95 and replacing the I-95 bridges over Lake Marion.

McMaster has said the I-26/Interstate 95 interchange in Orangeburg County is a priority. Plans call for realignment to allow traffic to flow better from one interstate to the other.

SCDOT this past year made a push for federal funds to replace the two, two-lane bridges over the lake. SCDOT estimates construction will begin in 2024 at a cost of $322 million.

This project will replace the existing, structurally deficient bridges and road approaches with new infrastructure that will accommodate three lanes in each direction. The current I-95 bridge over Lake Marion was built in 1968.

Approximately 38,900 vehicles, including freight, travel over the bridge daily. Replacement of the bridges is part of SCDOT’s 2021–27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

South Carolina is a growing state aggressively seeking development in tourism and industry. Success will not come without modern transportation infrastructure. The current plans for I-95 and I-26 are certainly no end-all for those two major highways, but making the designated improvements will be a major step forward.