EDITORIAL: Improvements to roads more than paving

South Carolina drivers and travelers have seen the state's gasoline tax rise 2 cents a year since 2017. The latest increase took effect on July 1, with the money targeting road and bridge improvements.
Nearly everyone has an opinion on whether the state is making progress on those improvements. If you drive a highway or road that has issues such as potholes and there has been no work, you likely think the state is failing in its mission. If your route has seen improvements, you're of the opposite view.
Priorities have to be established by the S.C. Department of Transportation, which in 2017 launched a 10-year plan for improvements. Even with special projects such as targeting potholes, there is no way to fix and/or repave everywhere at once. Bringing the state's roads and bridges up to an acceptable standard is an ongoing and lengthy process after decades of too little funding.
A key component of the 10-year plan is a dramatic increase in the paving program across the state, but the SCDOT effort is about more than just resurfacing.
A key aspect is the Rural Road Safety Improvement Project. It uses $50 million a year for the state’s deadliest stretches of highway. The target is to make customized safety improvements on 100 miles per year for 10 years.
The safety improvements for these corridors go beyond paving to include wider, paved shoulders, wider and brighter pavement markings, rumble stripes along edge lines and center lines, brighter roadway signs, reflective sign post panels, beveled driveway culverts, wider clear zones and additional guardrails.
Nowhere are such improvements more relevant than in The T&D Region. Orangeburg, a rural county that is the state’s second-largest in land area and which has the most interstate miles, annually has a highway toll near the top in per-capita deaths.
And others see the need for the targeted program to reduce the carnage on rural routes. It has been singled out by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials in the America's Transportation Awards as a project that provides innovative transit options in rural communities, improved roadway safety and freight movement efficiency, among other benefits.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans to drastically change work patterns, state DOT employees continued the harrowing work of keeping our transportation systems operating safely and efficiently for those who had to travel, whether by vehicle or other means," said Jim Tymon, AASHTO executive director. "The America's Transportation Awards program highlights just a few of the projects and programs across the country that had a positive impact on our communities' quality of life during an otherwise uncertain time."
Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the competition serves as a way to recognize state DOTs and highlights the projects they deliver that make their communities a better place to live, work and play. The S.C. project is among 16 recognized in the Southeast and will be considered now for a national award.
As much as many motorists might argue even more of the gas tax money needs to go to resurfacing, the ultimate objective is highway safety. South Carolina’s highway system is the fourth largest in the nation and the state leads the country in per-capita road fatalities, with nearly 30% of the fatal and serious injury crashes occurring on 5% of rural roads. Deficient bridges and the most dangerous rural roads are priorities for improvements.