EDITORIAL: Improvements to roads more than paving

South Carolina drivers and travelers have seen the state's gasoline tax rise 2 cents a year since 2017. The latest increase took effect on July 1, with the money targeting road and bridge improvements.

Nearly everyone has an opinion on whether the state is making progress on those improvements. If you drive a highway or road that has issues such as potholes and there has been no work, you likely think the state is failing in its mission. If your route has seen improvements, you're of the opposite view.

Priorities have to be established by the S.C. Department of Transportation, which in 2017 launched a 10-year plan for improvements. Even with special projects such as targeting potholes, there is no way to fix and/or repave everywhere at once. Bringing the state's roads and bridges up to an acceptable standard is an ongoing and lengthy process after decades of too little funding.

A key component of the 10-year plan is a dramatic increase in the paving program across the state, but the SCDOT effort is about more than just resurfacing.

A key aspect is the Rural Road Safety Improvement Project. It uses $50 million a year for the state’s deadliest stretches of highway. The target is to make customized safety improvements on 100 miles per year for 10 years.