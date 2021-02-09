EDITORIAL: Impeachment weaponizes the process

The impeachment trial of an ex-president begins Tuesday. The U.S. Constitution says it is illegitimate.

Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution reads: “The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

Article I, Section 3 provides: “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”

It appears those seeking to neuter former President Donald Trump politically are only reading the words about disqualification. That is clearly their objective.

The Senate’s only power under the Constitution is to convict — or not — an incumbent president. Not a former president.

Writing in an opinion piece for none other than The Washington Post, J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the Richmond, Va.-based 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, addresses the legitimacy of the effort to disqualify Trump. He states: “If a president has not been constitutionally impeached, then the Senate is without the constitutional power to disqualify him from future office.”