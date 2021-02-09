EDITORIAL: Impeachment weaponizes the process

The impeachment trial of an ex-president begins Tuesday. The U.S. Constitution says it is illegitimate.
Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution reads: “The President, Vice President and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Article I, Section 3 provides: “Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.”
It appears those seeking to neuter former President Donald Trump politically are only reading the words about disqualification. That is clearly their objective.
The Senate’s only power under the Constitution is to convict — or not — an incumbent president. Not a former president.
Writing in an opinion piece for none other than The Washington Post, J. Michael Luttig, a former judge on the Richmond, Va.-based 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, addresses the legitimacy of the effort to disqualify Trump. He states: “If a president has not been constitutionally impeached, then the Senate is without the constitutional power to disqualify him from future office.”
If Trump opponents were really concerned about what happened in Washington and at the Capitol on Jan. 6, they would be looking at thorough investigation rather than a political game in which impeachment is a part.
It seems that in just about every other major conflagration in our history there have been calls galore for investigations. Why not with what happened in D.C. on Jan. 6?
Yes, the FBI is investigating but where are the calls from Congress for probes, a commission, a special prosecutor?
The U.S. House rushed to vote on impeachment of Trump without calling a witness. Why?
Because the bottom line is to punish Trump whether he can be legitimately blamed for what happened when people invaded the Capitol.
Yes, there is a price to pay for unlawful activity – and invading the Capitol clearly qualifies. But pursuing impeachment with a purely partisan aim has nothing to do with justice.
Whether Donald Trump remains a political force remains to be seen. But somehow those who speak out the loudest against him don’t seem to understand the more he is persecuted, the more hearts are hardened in his defense.
Where is the unity called for by President Joe Biden? It won’t be found in proceedings that he and Democrats know will not result in a guilty verdict in the Senate impeachment trial.
Our leaders are undermining the Constitution. Impeachment has become a political tactic, something the nation’s founders would have abhorred.
Today’s majority in Washington is tomorrow’s minority. As those in control weaponize their perceived powers, they should expect the same when the tables are turned in a ticket to a never-ending cycle of turmoil and nothingness at the expense of the nation.
The people of this country deserve better.