EDITORIAL: Impeachment not in order for Biden

In the wake of the disastrous conclusion to the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, it was predictable.
In the words of S.C. Republican Congressman Jeff Duncan of Laurens County:
"I am heartsick at the president's failure to fulfill his duty that has resulted in American deaths and thousands of Americans and Afghan allies being abandoned at the risk of being tortured, captured, held hostage or killed at the hands of the Taliban or other terrorist forces.
"Our commander in chief showed reckless disregard for both American citizens and allies in neglecting to secure their safe evacuation from Afghanistan once he withdrew our troops. The president promised to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, but it is evident the president has failed to fulfill this charge."
"Impeachment is a very serious matter, and one I do not take lightly. It saddens me that it has come to this, but the president's actions have proved he is a threat to our national security and the Constitution. President Biden has been derelict in his duties and neglected the responsibility the office of the president requires. It is time to take action and remove the sitting president from office due to his gross negligence that undermined our national security, led to the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, and resulted in a grave humanitarian crisis."
Thus Duncan has co-sponsored an article of impeachment against the president, citing dereliction of duty as a reason to embark on the process of seeking to remove him from office.
After Democrats in the House impeached former President Donald Trump twice before he was acquitted in the Senate each time, it is not surprising that impeachment talk now surrounds Biden. Even before the Afghanistan crisis, there was speculation about Biden’s fitness for office.
As much as Biden says that because he is president, he is responsible for what has taken place in Afghanistan, and as much as his judgment is indeed in question, there is no case for impeachment.
Impeachment was never designed to be about removing a president from office for policy mistakes. Every president has made them, sometimes with catastrophic consequences.
Biden’s errors in Afghanistan do not constitute “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional grounds for impeachment and removal from office.
The impeachment resolution by Duncan will not go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled House – and it should not. The concept of the opposition always looking to impeach a president should end now.
Just as it was up to the voters to decide on the performance of Trump and Republicans, the same applies to Biden and Democrats. The president will own the Afghanistan debacle now and as problems associated with it continue, and even grow. There will be a political price to pay.