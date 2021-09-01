EDITORIAL: Impeachment not in order for Biden

Thus Duncan has co-sponsored an article of impeachment against the president, citing dereliction of duty as a reason to embark on the process of seeking to remove him from office.

After Democrats in the House impeached former President Donald Trump twice before he was acquitted in the Senate each time, it is not surprising that impeachment talk now surrounds Biden. Even before the Afghanistan crisis, there was speculation about Biden’s fitness for office.

As much as Biden says that because he is president, he is responsible for what has taken place in Afghanistan, and as much as his judgment is indeed in question, there is no case for impeachment.

Impeachment was never designed to be about removing a president from office for policy mistakes. Every president has made them, sometimes with catastrophic consequences.

Biden’s errors in Afghanistan do not constitute “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional grounds for impeachment and removal from office.

The impeachment resolution by Duncan will not go anywhere in the Democratic-controlled House – and it should not. The concept of the opposition always looking to impeach a president should end now.

Just as it was up to the voters to decide on the performance of Trump and Republicans, the same applies to Biden and Democrats. The president will own the Afghanistan debacle now and as problems associated with it continue, and even grow. There will be a political price to pay.

