EDITORIAL: Impeaching Trump is not unity action

The Democrats are behaving with increasing vindictiveness, acting and talking with venom.

Here’s where Biden can step up and do so with conviction.

He has said he does not favor impeachment but he needs to prove who is in control of the Democratic Party now. He will be president on Jan. 20.

Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet are not going to oust Trump with the 25th Amendment, and even if the House pursues the impeachment of Trump, there is no longer a certainty Pelosi has the votes there to impeach and force a trial in the Senate. And a 50-50 Senate will not give a two-thirds vote to remove Trump, even if there were time to make all this happen before Jan. 20.

Pelosi is acting to put the GOP on the spot and neuter Trump politically, though it is unclear that impeachment can proceed after Trump leaves office. Her plan could backfire, but that is a risk she appears willing to take. It certainly won’ t do anything to unite the country, which the new president says is his goal.

Donald Trump will be gone from the presidency in eight days. Biden will be president. The transition of power should now happen without further political grandstanding and divisiveness.

