EDITORIAL: Impeaching Trump is not unity action

There’s a lot of focus on words in the political arena. President Donald Trump is blamed for inciting riots in Washington on Jan. 6 with his words to supporters. He is being universally criticized and blamed.
Former S.C. Gov. and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a leading Republican, and Trump ally South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham have been among critics.
“He was badly wrong with his words,” Haley said Thursday during a speech at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting, according to excerpts obtained by The Associated Press. “His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history.”
“When it comes to accountability the president needs to understand that his actions were the problem not the solution,” Graham said Thursday during a news conference in Washington.
Criticism is not enough for others. They want further steps.
Sixth District Congressman James Clyburn, a leader in the Democratic House, said: “Time and circumstances may mitigate against invoking the 25th amendment, which I support, but there is time for impeachment which seems appropriate.”
Even President-elect Joe Biden has jumped in with harsh words.
“I’ve been saying for now, well, over a year, he’s not fit to serve,” Biden said Saturday. “He’s one of the most incompetent presidents in the history of the United States of America.”
The Democrats are behaving with increasing vindictiveness, acting and talking with venom.
Here’s where Biden can step up and do so with conviction.
He has said he does not favor impeachment but he needs to prove who is in control of the Democratic Party now. He will be president on Jan. 20.
Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet are not going to oust Trump with the 25th Amendment, and even if the House pursues the impeachment of Trump, there is no longer a certainty Pelosi has the votes there to impeach and force a trial in the Senate. And a 50-50 Senate will not give a two-thirds vote to remove Trump, even if there were time to make all this happen before Jan. 20.
Pelosi is acting to put the GOP on the spot and neuter Trump politically, though it is unclear that impeachment can proceed after Trump leaves office. Her plan could backfire, but that is a risk she appears willing to take. It certainly won’ t do anything to unite the country, which the new president says is his goal.
Donald Trump will be gone from the presidency in eight days. Biden will be president. The transition of power should now happen without further political grandstanding and divisiveness.