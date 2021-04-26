EDITORIAL: Immigration blame game goes forward

The blame game is in full swing when it comes to the rush of migrants – many of them children -- trying to cross into the United States via the southern border.

Former President Donald Trump and Republicans contend the new administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have created a crisis by undoing Trump policies that curtailed the number of immigrants. They cite the need for a border wall, which is opposed by Biden-Harris. They contend Democrats want a flood of new people from the south in order to get more voters favoring their party.

The Biden-Harris administration has cast blame on their predecessor for the problems and lack of resources at the border. In a CNN interview, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated, “We are rebuilding the orderly systems that the Trump administration tore down to avoid the need for these children to actually take the perilous journey.”

Anthony Lamorena is a government affairs specialist at the R Street Institute. Writing for InsideSources.com, he says, “The sad truth is it is hard to determine the true extent of the crisis facing the Biden administration. In fact, the lack of transparency is especially troubling since there seems to be no regular access when it comes to covering what is going on in these locations.”