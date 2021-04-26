EDITORIAL: Immigration blame game goes forward

The blame game is in full swing when it comes to the rush of migrants – many of them children -- trying to cross into the United States via the southern border.
Former President Donald Trump and Republicans contend the new administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have created a crisis by undoing Trump policies that curtailed the number of immigrants. They cite the need for a border wall, which is opposed by Biden-Harris. They contend Democrats want a flood of new people from the south in order to get more voters favoring their party.
The Biden-Harris administration has cast blame on their predecessor for the problems and lack of resources at the border. In a CNN interview, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated, “We are rebuilding the orderly systems that the Trump administration tore down to avoid the need for these children to actually take the perilous journey.”
Anthony Lamorena is a government affairs specialist at the R Street Institute. Writing for InsideSources.com, he says, “The sad truth is it is hard to determine the true extent of the crisis facing the Biden administration. In fact, the lack of transparency is especially troubling since there seems to be no regular access when it comes to covering what is going on in these locations.”
For certain, the detention of migrants at the southern border is not new. The Obama-Biden administration detained families for as long as it was needed to finish processing and deport them. Trump’s administration carried on the same policy. In total, Obama deported more people than Trump.
So what can be done about illegal immigrants flooding the border? Lamorena states:
“Politicians should drop the holier-than-thou act when it comes to detaining immigrants because both parties share some of the blame. Instead, they need to come together on bipartisan legislation that will address important solutions such as heightened accountability and even expanded access to work visas, which can help lower the number of illegal border crossings. There are also conservative alternatives to solving this issue like restoring prosecutorial discretion for immigration cases. This president and future ones should stop ruling by executive order and get down to the hard work of passing good, long-lasting immigration policy reform.”
With agreement in Washington nearly impossible to come by on issues far less contentious than immigration, it seems unlikely that the long-promised and much-needed immigration reform will happen. The blame game will continue.
But there is a key point made by Lamorena that should be remembered: “As the border crisis continues, we must keep in mind that America is a nation of immigrants. Many U.S. citizens either came here themselves or had ancestors immigrate to pursue their dream of a better life. The Statue of Liberty has long been that beacon of hope for immigrants with her tablet saying, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.’ These words should serve as a reminder of the hope and optimism life in America can bring.”