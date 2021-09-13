EDITORIAL: I-26 widening good use of COVID funds

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced in 2018 that the widening of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties was being designated as a priority project. We suggested the good news should be shouted from the rooftops as the busy four-lane interstate between the multiple lanes outside Columbia and Charleston is a dangerous bottleneck that negatively impacts the state’s economy.

The bad news from three years ago was the acknowledgement that the project would take a long time and cost a lot of money. But “rescue” money may be coming to the rescue.

Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a proposal to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to widen I-26 to six lanes between Columbia and Charleston. The $360 million cost would come from the $453 million in federal funds the state expects to receive to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic.

The money would help expedite the widening project on the state’s longest interstate highway by at least six years.

SCDOT previously determined the widening is a high priority project because of the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26. In just the last decade, statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30%, with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.