EDITORIAL: I-26 widening good use of COVID funds

The S.C. Department of Transportation announced in 2018 that the widening of Interstate 26 in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties was being designated as a priority project. We suggested the good news should be shouted from the rooftops as the busy four-lane interstate between the multiple lanes outside Columbia and Charleston is a dangerous bottleneck that negatively impacts the state’s economy.
The bad news from three years ago was the acknowledgement that the project would take a long time and cost a lot of money. But “rescue” money may be coming to the rescue.
Gov. Henry McMaster has announced a proposal to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to widen I-26 to six lanes between Columbia and Charleston. The $360 million cost would come from the $453 million in federal funds the state expects to receive to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic.
The money would help expedite the widening project on the state’s longest interstate highway by at least six years.
SCDOT previously determined the widening is a high priority project because of the state’s growth and increased traffic on I-26. In just the last decade, statewide traffic has increased by nearly 30%, with I-26 between Columbia and Charleston carrying more than 22 million vehicles per year.
The average daily traffic count on I-26 in Calhoun County was 50,940 vehicles a day in 2020, according to the SCDOT. The average daily traffic count on I-26 in Orangeburg County is 44,429 vehicles a day.
Expanding to six lanes in the corridor between Charleston and Columbia is a top priority for development as the route is crucial for the S.C. Ports Authority. The widening stands to directly benefit Orangeburg and Calhoun development, whether it is with landing suppliers for industries in the Charleston and Columbia areas, or securing “game-changing” industries of our own.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall in 2018 estimated the project would cost $1.8 billion.
Specifically, SCDOT plans call for widening I-26 from Old Sandy Run Road in Calhoun County (Exit 125) to Ridgeville Road (Exit 187) in Berkeley County. The work would be done in multiple phases, most likely beginning at Old Sandy Run Road and proceeding toward Charleston
Just how soon the I-26 widening can become reality is unclear but the use of COVID economic relief funds for that purpose meets federal guidelines and should be given serious consideration by state lawmakers. There will be legislators putting forth other priorities but there should be little problem in finding agreement that the I-26 project would be an economic boost that is needed as soon as it can happen.