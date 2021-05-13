EDITORIAL: Hurricanes: It's nearly that time

This is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. With a record 30 named storms last year and two making landfall before the typical start of the season on June 1, a lot of attention is being paid to the tropics. Experts predict above-normal activity for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

If history proves anything, it is that South Carolina faces a significant threat from now until mid-October.

Look at recent years.

Tropical-related flooding in 2015. Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Hurricane Irma’s coastal surge and flooding in 2017. Hurricanes Florence and Michael in 2018. Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

And not to be forgotten is that September is the 32nd anniversary month for Hurricane Hugo, the 1989 “Storm of the century,” a huge system that scored a direct hit on Charleston. The result was more than $7 billion in total damages and 26,000 homes destroyed in the Lowcountry.

Despite improvements in infrastructure, technology and preparedness, Charleston is still at significant risk from hurricanes.

A 2019 report by 247wallst.com, a Delaware corporation that runs a financial news and opinion company, ranked Charleston as the 12th most vulnerable U.S. city to hurricanes.