EDITORIAL: Hurricane season ending -- thankfully

Among the blessings to be counted this Thanksgiving is the end of hurricane season -- at last.

There are a few more days to go until Nov. 30, and in this unpredictable year, nothing seems certain. But here's hoping that the record-breaking season is finally over.

It has been one for the record books.

Early predictions of 15-20 named storms in 2020 gave way to official forecasts in August of 25 named storms and six major hurricanes, more than double the 1981-2010 historical averages.

Even that prediction fell short. There have been 31 tropical depressions, of which 30 became tropical storms. Thirteen became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes.

In the United States, the Gulf Coast, in particular Louisiana, got the worst of things, but millions of people felt the effects of tropical systems from June until nearly Thanksgiving.

And it seems that, too, is a pattern. Not only are there more storms, but the storms are remaining stronger for longer over land. Locations such as Orangeburg County know well that hurricanes are not just coastal events. We've got a history to prove the damage can be severe.