EDITORIAL: Hurricane season ending -- thankfully

Among the blessings to be counted this Thanksgiving is the end of hurricane season -- at last.
There are a few more days to go until Nov. 30, and in this unpredictable year, nothing seems certain. But here's hoping that the record-breaking season is finally over.
It has been one for the record books.
Early predictions of 15-20 named storms in 2020 gave way to official forecasts in August of 25 named storms and six major hurricanes, more than double the 1981-2010 historical averages.
Even that prediction fell short. There have been 31 tropical depressions, of which 30 became tropical storms. Thirteen became hurricanes, including six major hurricanes.
In the United States, the Gulf Coast, in particular Louisiana, got the worst of things, but millions of people felt the effects of tropical systems from June until nearly Thanksgiving.
And it seems that, too, is a pattern. Not only are there more storms, but the storms are remaining stronger for longer over land. Locations such as Orangeburg County know well that hurricanes are not just coastal events. We've got a history to prove the damage can be severe.
According to AccuWeather, a new study says hurricanes in the North Atlantic are staying stronger after making landfall, which suggests these storms could cause greater destruction in areas farther from the coast in the future.
The research, which was published Nov. 11 in the journal Nature, examined the rate that these storms “decay,” or weaken, by analyzing historical intensity data for storms that made landfall over North America from 1967 to 2018. The paper’s authors cited a rise in ocean temperatures amid a warming climate as the key factor behind the trend.
The study was conducted by researchers Lin Li and Pinaki Chakraborty, both of whom work at Japan’s Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology. According to Nature, the study authors found “a significant long-term shift towards slower decay,” which allows storms to maintain a higher intensity over land for a longer time period. This slower period of decay was said to align “with a long-term regional mean sea surface temperature over the Gulf of Mexico and the western Caribbean, which are adjacent to land and supply the moisture for the storms before landfall.”
AccuWeather lead tropical expert Dan Kottlowski, who has been with the company for more than four decades, said he’s been noticing through the years that once a hurricane or tropical storm makes landfall, it seems o linger longer.
“I think due to the increased oceanic heat content and overall warm waters, hurricanes might have a more robust and consistent moisture profile,” said Kottlowski, who was not involved in the research. “This will have to be studied more closely, but the hypothesis being proposed here seems logical.”
This year, The T&D Region saw minimal impact from hurricanes but was affected by wind and rain from a number of the storms that came ashore far away and turned east. As much as the news that stronger storms impacting inland areas is not what we want to read, the 2020 track record gives credence to the research.
We'll have to be prepared and wait for 2021 while we give thanks that the 2020 season is ending.
