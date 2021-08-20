EDITORIAL: Humans more threat to sharks than vice versa

By now, you’ve surely read about recent shark attacks, including two in a one-week span on beaches not far away.

A lifeguard on Hilton Head Island suffered deep cuts to the chest area After being bitten on Aug. 3. At nearby Tybee Island, Georgia, a well-known surfing instructor was bitten July 27 while leading one of his surfing classes.

“Shark bites man” always makes news, but reality is the number of shark attacks in not on the increase.

South Carolina recorded just one unprovoked shark bite in 2020, and Georgia had none, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File.

"It's a bit mysterious," said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History. "When sharks do bite people, it's because they made a mistake. Why would two mistakes happen in such close proximity?"

There are several possible explanations, he said, such as conditions that bring sharks closer to where people might be. The presence of bait fish, for example, could draw the animals closer to where people might be in the water.

Truth is, humans are fascinated by sharks and there is loathing associated with being attacked.