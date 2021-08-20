EDITORIAL: Humans more threat to sharks than vice versa

By now, you’ve surely read about recent shark attacks, including two in a one-week span on beaches not far away.
A lifeguard on Hilton Head Island suffered deep cuts to the chest area After being bitten on Aug. 3. At nearby Tybee Island, Georgia, a well-known surfing instructor was bitten July 27 while leading one of his surfing classes.
“Shark bites man” always makes news, but reality is the number of shark attacks in not on the increase.
South Carolina recorded just one unprovoked shark bite in 2020, and Georgia had none, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File.
"It's a bit mysterious," said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research at the Florida Museum of Natural History. "When sharks do bite people, it's because they made a mistake. Why would two mistakes happen in such close proximity?"
There are several possible explanations, he said, such as conditions that bring sharks closer to where people might be. The presence of bait fish, for example, could draw the animals closer to where people might be in the water.
Truth is, humans are fascinated by sharks and there is loathing associated with being attacked.
Yet beyond all the shark movies and shows made before and after the famous “Jaws” movie of five decades ago, people tend to see no conflict in using sharks’ oceanic home as human playgrounds. That there will be deadly encounters between visiting humans and the hunters of the sea is inevitable.
But shark attacks are surprisingly rare. Consider that even though South Carolina with its long coastline ranks among the top sites for shark attacks each year, no one has been reported killed by a shark attack in the state since 1883.
Reality is that humans are a far greater threat to sharks than sharks are to humans.
So great is the danger to the shark population that regulations on shark fishing in South Carolina waters are more stringent than the average fisherman realizes, with many species of sharks being off limits altogether for keeping a catch.
But it is not the recreational fisherman who threatens sharks. It is the commercial catch here and around the world, some of it intentional and some just a matter of killing sharks as part of the bycatch while seeking fish and other seafood.
In fact, a study that examined the survival rates of 12 different shark species when captured as unintentional bycatch in commercial longline fishing operations found large differences in survival rates across the 12 species, with bigeye thresher, dusky and scalloped hammerhead being the most vulnerable.
The study, led by researchers at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science and UM Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy, provides information to consider for conservation measures for sharks in the Northwest Atlantic.
The unintentional capture of a fish species when targeting another species, known as bycatch, is one of the largest threats facing many marine fish populations.
Researchers from UM and the National Marine Fisheries Service analyzed more than 10 years of shark bycatch data from the western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico tuna and swordfish longline fisheries to examine how survival rates of sharks were affected by fishing duration, hook depth, sea temperature, animal size and the target fish. Some species, such as the tiger shark, exhibited over 95% survival, whereas other species’ survival was significantly lower, in the 20-40% range, such as night shark and scalloped hammerheads.
The threat to sharks, critical to the health of the oceans, is real.
Repeating an old quote from The Bellingham (Wash.) Herald: "Allowing man-made hysteria to overrule regulations set into place to conserve these valuable members of the ecosystem would be a horrible mistake. Too often, our first response is to eradicate anything that causes us fear or trouble. ... Leave regulations in place and help conserve what is left of our wild world."