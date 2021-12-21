EDITORIAL: How you can help victims of tornadoes

This is a busy time of year when most of us are buying and wrapping presents, hosting and attending parties and, in many cases, doing something to make this holiday season merrier for others in need right here at home.

In neighboring states, however, this will be the saddest and darkest Christmas season they will experience.

The unprecedented swath of tornadoes earlier in December brought death and utter destruction to communities in six states. Hardest hit was Kentucky, with Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee also seeing loss of life and widespread damage.

Perhaps you cannot drive to one of these states to be of help, but you still want to do something because this is one of those times when we set aside our differences, when we don’t respond on the basis of red state or blue state. It’s when we come together as a people, as a nation. It is a time when our compassion for humanity should shine brightest and, we dare say, be a reflection of our core beliefs during this season.

Thank goodness for the internet in times like these. Thank goodness for apps that enable us to quickly transfer money to organizations that are and will be deeply involved in the relief efforts — efforts that will go well past Christmas and well into next year in many cases.

Do help, but a word of caution first. While the internet is, as we just noted, a useful tool for those who truly want to help others, it can be and will be a tool others use to commit fraud and divert your dollars to serve their selfish wants.

With that in mind, we urge you to proceed carefully before you give. Do some research. While The Salvation Army, Red Cross and United Way are familiar names most of us know and trust, there are many other groups and organizations out there, especially within the states that were struck, seeking monetary help from those willing to share.

Most, we want to believe, are sincere, honest and reputable. But you know the adage: Trust but verify. Toward that end, we urge you to take ample time to conduct research. Guidestar and Charity Navigator are a couple of sites that rate nonprofits on the basis of effectiveness and their transparency in how they operate.

Type “how to help tornado victims” in your search engine and you’ll find a plethora of articles published by newspapers answering the question. You’ll find official government sites in the affected states that can also provide helpful information.

You want to help, but you also want to ensure your donation will reach those who need to be reached and not line the pocket of a scammer.

This editorial is from the Index-Journal of Greenwood via The Associated Press.

