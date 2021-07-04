EDITORIAL: How great it is to be Americans

“There’s no better way for us to do that than to pause during our celebrations and reflect on how great it is to be Americans.

“We’ve got it good here in the United States. We’ve got it so good that often we forget about the sacrifices which make America a reasonably safe place in a war-beaten world.

“Legionnaires want to help America keep the record straight. Legionnaires know that American freedom is a byproduct of American sacrifice. Legionnaires know that whenever it was time for America to step up, in a role of military leadership, our men and women in the armed forces answered the call. Legionnaires know that American-style freedom was not free. And never will be.

“We need to link American values to family values and teach our children to appreciate United States citizenship. The Fourth of July is a great time to do this.

“A love of God and country. An understanding of the historical role of America’s veterans. An appreciation for the flag and for the uniqueness of American-style freedom. These are among the values which are often missing from family Independence Day festivities. Without those values, the fireworks and picnics are mere celebrations of a day off of work.