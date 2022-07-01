EDITORIAL: How great it is to be American

It's hard to believe there are protests in America over celebrating the Fourth of July.

In 2020, protesters held rallies, marches and sit-ins in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and more than a dozen other U.S. cities and towns. They say the holiday is a hypocritical celebration of freedom in a country that does not offer freedom to all.

Protests then and now are shortsighted.

July 4th is about marking the beginning of a great experiment in freedom – and though freedom was not enjoyed by all people in 1776, America is the one country in this world that continually works to correct wrongs and pushes ahead with trying to better the nation for all people.

EDITORIAL: COVID is not in rear-view mirror as yet COVID-19 is still with us. Family members, colleagues and neighbors will tell you there are …

In 2022, there is need to reinforce the meaning of the holiday. In doing so, we look back to the words of a former commander of the American Legion, Daniel A. Ludwig:

“Americans go to a lot of trouble and often travel a lot of miles to celebrate during Independence Day.

“But, are we celebrating America’s independence?

“Adults must help youngsters understand the meaning of Independence Day. That means adults cannot forget the significance of the holiday.

“This task is important because Americans cannot support a democracy on the sheer quest for material things. Our young people have to learn to appreciate the special aspects of America that allow us to earn a decent living with proper training and hard work.

COMMENTARY: Biden fulfills energy pledge The worldwide energy shortage is a hot issue in America because the cost of gasoline has sho…

“There’s no better way for us to do that than to pause during our celebrations and reflect on how great it is to be Americans.

“We’ve got it good here in the United States. We’ve got it so good that often we forget about the sacrifices which make America a reasonably safe place in a war-beaten world.

“Legionnaires want to help America keep the record straight. Legionnaires know that American freedom is a byproduct of American sacrifice. Legionnaires know that whenever it was time for America to step up, in a role of military leadership, our men and women in the armed forces answered the call. Legionnaires know that American-style freedom was not free. And never will be.

“We need to link American values to family values and teach our children to appreciate United States citizenship. The Fourth of July is a great time to do this.

“A love of God and country. An understanding of the historical role of America’s veterans. An appreciation for the flag and for the uniqueness of American-style freedom. These are among the values which are often missing from family Independence Day festivities. Without those values, the fireworks and picnics are mere celebrations of a day off of work.

TheTandD.com: $5 for the first 20 weeks Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 20 weeks for…

“For too many of our children, history is last school year and the future is next weekend. … We adults, who know something is wrong, can make a difference. We have to take a time-out and talk to the kids about the beautiful uniqueness of America.”

Let’s have a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July holiday. Bring on the food, friends, family and fireworks. But let’s celebrate what we should be celebrating.

We must remember that American freedom was not free. And never will be.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0