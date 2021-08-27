EDITORIAL: 'How do we justify what we have done?’

"I received an email from an Afghan man who worked with me as a translator ... He wrote, 'I am under immense threat for my life,' and asked if I could write a letter to help him qualify for a special visa. 'I invested more than 20 years of my life working closely with international community, especially United States of America. ... If I qualified getting to airport will be the next challenge.' ...

"When we first arrived in Afghanistan, the stories we were told of life under the Taliban were the stuff of nightmares. The Taliban’s Afghanistan was one where a father was murdered in front of his little girl for the crime of secretly teaching her to read. In stark contrast, we helped the Afghans build schools where girls could attend, and they could learn to read in the light of day. We trained Afghan women to be Air Force pilots, to serve in the military, and to be police officers and military officers. Because of our mission, a generation of girls in Afghan cities grew up believing they could not just show their faces if they chose but receive education and seek a profession. It wasn’t a stable Western-style democracy overnight, but it was the roots of a better life that happens over generations.