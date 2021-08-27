EDITORIAL: 'How do we justify what we have done?’

Democrats and Republicans have been in agreement that the United States should end military involvement in Afghanistan after 20 years. Now Democrats and Republicans are in agreement that the way we have gone about exiting is a disaster.
We took out U.S. troops while knowing full well that thousands of Americans and thousands more Afghans that supported and assisted the U.S. during two decades of war remained in the country. We closed a key military base that could be used right now for getting people out of the country after the takeover by the Taliban.
President Joe Biden said the Afghan government was stable and the country's military was capable. He was dead wrong on both accounts, and now lots of people are going to be dead because of the mistake.
There is no way the United States can have all Americans, much less Afghan supporters, out of the country by Aug. 31, though Biden stands behind the exit date in the face of Taliban statements that the deadline is hard and fast.
Though we could again militarily assure that our presence was there as long as needed, the handover of Kabul to the Taliban has left the U.S. in the position of risking major loss of American and Afghan lives if we used force. And the humiliating images we are seeing from Afghanistan are coming from the capital. What about people elsewhere in the country who played major roles in helping us over 20 years?
The words of retired Lt. General William B. Caldwell IV, commander of NATO Training Mission Afghanistan and commander of the Combined Security Transition Command Afghanistan from November 2009 to November 2011, speak volumes. He wrote for InsideSources.com:
"I received an email from an Afghan man who worked with me as a translator ... He wrote, 'I am under immense threat for my life,' and asked if I could write a letter to help him qualify for a special visa. 'I invested more than 20 years of my life working closely with international community, especially United States of America. ... If I qualified getting to airport will be the next challenge.' ...
"Now, those who were most pivotal in our mission are among the thousands trapped in the wake of our hasty departure. ...
"When we first arrived in Afghanistan, the stories we were told of life under the Taliban were the stuff of nightmares. The Taliban’s Afghanistan was one where a father was murdered in front of his little girl for the crime of secretly teaching her to read. In stark contrast, we helped the Afghans build schools where girls could attend, and they could learn to read in the light of day. We trained Afghan women to be Air Force pilots, to serve in the military, and to be police officers and military officers. Because of our mission, a generation of girls in Afghan cities grew up believing they could not just show their faces if they chose but receive education and seek a profession. It wasn’t a stable Western-style democracy overnight, but it was the roots of a better life that happens over generations.
"Sadly, there will be no such future for those who remain in the country under Taliban law. ...
"It is especially hard for me to watch events as they unfold in Afghanistan because I know that everything we were able to accomplish there was accomplished through building trust one person at a time. Every single Afghan who helped us knew they were likely to be punished by death if the old regime ever made a comeback. We told them that would never happen, and we believed it. They believed it. And together we forged a relationship and trust that protected each other. I believed then and still do today that our nation is a leader in the world; is this the example we want to set for the international community?
"After serving for 37 years in uniform including over four years deployed in combat zones, I believe in a nation that is a force for good. I believed that what we did mattered and that the sacrifices and lives lost would bring others a better way of life. Now, I fear that will not be the case — that the men and women who gave their lives may have done so in vain. How do we explain that to their families? How do we justify what we have done? How do we wake up each morning knowing that people are suffering today because of their support for us?"