EDITORIAL: How did we get so mean? What to do?

• At a Hooters’ restaurant in Illinois, police were called in recently when a customer got into a loud argument about the bill.

• At a Chili’s Bar and Grill, a fight broke out between patrons and the hostess over coronavirus-related dining rules. The hostess received five stitches in the brawl.

These are just “ordinary” fights, but with only a little effort and Google, you can find more. Ebstein asks: “Is this about mask mandates and alcohol consumption or something more?

Her guess, and ours, is that it is something more.

So what are we to do?

Ebstein states: “To some extent, we can understand our growing meanness. Our world has been upended. School, work, travel, and simple pleasures like visiting granny have all changed, and not in a good way. Nothing illustrates our pain better than the image of a lone driver in his car, fully masked, windows up as he drives himself somewhere. He appears to be protecting himself from himself. Could anything feel more dystopian?