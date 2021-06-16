EDITORIAL: Hot vehicles can become death traps

The official start of summer is a week away. But you don't need to look at the calendar to know that the heat of the South Carolina summer is with us already. Many more hot days are ahead. With them come dangers. Not the least of them is the risk to children when they are left in hot vehicles.

When it’s 85 degrees out, the temperature inside a car, even with the windows left slightly open, can soar to 102 degrees in 10 minutes, and can reach 120 in just half an hour. If that doesn’t tell you why a child, a pet or anyone cannot be left inside a vehicle even for short periods, we don’t know why not.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s. When a child’s internal temperature gets to 104 degrees, major organs begin to shut down. And when a child’s temperature reaches 107 degrees, the child can die.

Symptoms can quickly progress from flushed, dry skin and vomiting to seizures, organ failure and death. These tragedies are completely preventable. Safe Kids Worldwide is helping educate about how everyone can work together to keep kids safe from heatstroke using the acronym ACT.