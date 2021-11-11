EDITORIAL: Honoring and remembering U.S. veterans

Armistice Day, or Veterans Day as it is known today, was set up to celebrate the end of the fighting in World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. On that day, German representatives signed a truce between the Allies and Germany.
The signing took place in a railroad car in the forest of Compiegne, France. On each Nov 11, most of the Allied countries commemorate the event.
The celebration in the United States is centered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. In many places throughout the world, a period of silence is observed at 11 a.m., the hour in which the fighting in World War I stopped.
The Congress of the United States made Armistice Day a legal holiday for the District of Columbia in 1938. All the states of the Union also have made it a holiday. In 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.
In the 11th month, on the 11th day and at the 11th hour, the fighting officially stopped. There was joy, there was happiness and there was celebration. This was a special day, and still is.
To give the many government workers a long weekend, Veterans Day was changed to a Monday. But through the efforts of the American Legion and others, that decision was rescinded. Veterans Day remains on Nov. 11, as it should.
On this Veterans Day, as the nation faces the continuing loss of our World War II veterans to time, we locally are remembering the life of Carmet Ray “Sig” Sigmon of St. Matthews, one of the oldest veterans of the war. He died Nov. 7 at the age of 104.
His life’s story includes going from an orphanage to service in the U.S. Army for two years in the Panama Canal, from where he followed some Army buddies back to St. Matthews. Then came World War II. He was in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946, last serving in Guam. From there it was back to St. Matthews, where he was married and raised three children.
According to his obituary, “An article in the Reader's Digest in the 1950s gave Sigmon the idea of starting his own lawn care business. He purchased one of the first gas-powered mowers in the region, and, thus, began a long, successful career. Sig was also a fireman for St. Matthews for 30 years and served the people of St. Matthews in many capacities all of his long life.”
Lt. Col. Rob "Waldo" Waldman, a former fighter pilot and veteran with 65 combat missions in Iraq and Serbia, has written that Americans can honor Sigmon and other veterans by committing to service in their everyday lives and creating an environment in the country that embraces the values and principles that soldiers fight to protect. He says Americans should:
- Honor our responsibilities as parents, employees and business owners.
- Live with integrity at home and at work.
- Lend a wing and help those who are suffering in this tough economy.
- Respect our environment, give to charity and volunteer in our communities.
"My question today to you is this: Are you worth fighting for?" Waldman asks.
In the answer, all can find why the people who commit to serving the country go beyond the call of duty as a good citizen. They set the example that can be a model for all. They are due all honor.