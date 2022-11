EDITORIAL: Honoring and remembering U.S. veterans

Armistice Day, or Veterans Day as it is known today, was set up to celebrate the end of the fighting in World War I on Nov. 11, 1918. On that day, German representatives signed a truce between the Allies and Germany.

The signing took place in a railroad car in the forest of Compiegne, France. On each Nov 11, most of the Allied countries commemorate the event.

The celebration in the United States is centered at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. In many places throughout the world, a period of silence is observed at 11 a.m., the hour in which the fighting in World War I stopped.

The Congress of the United States made Armistice Day a legal holiday for the District of Columbia in 1938. All the states of the Union also have made it a holiday. In 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day.

In the 11th month, on the 11th day and at the 11th hour, the fighting officially stopped. There was joy, there was happiness and there was celebration. This was a special day, and still is.

To give the many government workers a long weekend, Veterans Day was changed to a Monday. But through the efforts of the American Legion and others, that decision was rescinded. Veterans Day remains on Nov. 11, as it should.

Lt. Col. Rob "Waldo" Waldman, a former fighter pilot and veteran with 65 combat missions in Iraq and Serbia, has written that Americans can honor Sigmon and other veterans by committing to service in their everyday lives and creating an environment in the country that embraces the values and principles that soldiers fight to protect. He says Americans should:

• Honor our responsibilities as parents, employees and business owners.

• Live with integrity at home and at work.

• Lend a wing and help those who are suffering in this tough economy.

• Respect our environment, give to charity and volunteer in our communities.

"My question today to you is this: Are you worth fighting for?" Waldman asks.

In the answer, all can find why the people who commit to serving the country go beyond the call of duty as a good citizen. They set the example that can be a model for all. They are due all honor.