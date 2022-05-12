EDITORIAL: Honesty remains the best policy

Honesty. That’s the character trait in the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign for May 2022. It’s the primary trait people look for in personal relationships. It’s a character trait employers want – even expect – in prospects and veteran workers. It’s an essential ingredient in nearly every aspect of life.

Dishonesty builds big problems. The truth may hurt, but the truth is the truth. Honesty remains the best policy.

Abraham Lincoln was known as Honest Abe and, even though the story about little George Washington and the cherry tree is imaginary, it exemplifies his character. He was absolutely honest and couldn’t tolerate anyone who wasn’t.

What does honesty mean? Here are some words to make it crystal clear. Genuine, Authentic, Real, Legitimate, Honorable, Honest to God!, Bona fide, Good, Rightful, Sincere, Not a fake, not Counterfeit, Simon-pure, Sterling, Accurate, Correct, Okay, Just Right, Right as Rain, Perfect. How about Integrity, Veracity, Honest Truth, Sober Truth, the Gospel, “The Truth, the Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth”? Fidelity, Valid, Not an Illusion, “Ring of Truth”, Really Truly, Precise, Mathematically exact?

“No buts about it?” “Nothing Else But,” “Right You Are.” “You Can Say That Again!”

“That’s For Sure.” “Honesty Is The Best Policy.”

“To make your children capable of honesty is the beginning of education.”

“Tis well to be honest and true.” – Shakespeare.

“Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, if there be any virtue, if there be any praise, think on these things.” – St. Paul.

May 2022! Let’s lean over backwards to be honest to ourselves and in our thoughts and deeds for all this month and forever and ever.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0