EDITORIAL: Honesty remains the best policy

Honesty. That’s the character trait in the Orangeburg County Community of Character campaign for May 2022. It’s the primary trait people look for in personal relationships. It’s a character trait employers want – even expect – in prospects and veteran workers. It’s an essential ingredient in nearly every aspect of life.

Dishonesty builds big problems. The truth may hurt, but the truth is the truth. Honesty remains the best policy.

Abraham Lincoln was known as Honest Abe and, even though the story about little George Washington and the cherry tree is imaginary, it exemplifies his character. He was absolutely honest and couldn’t tolerate anyone who wasn’t.

What does honesty mean? Here are some words to make it crystal clear. Genuine, Authentic, Real, Legitimate, Honorable, Honest to God!, Bona fide, Good, Rightful, Sincere, Not a fake, not Counterfeit, Simon-pure, Sterling, Accurate, Correct, Okay, Just Right, Right as Rain, Perfect. How about Integrity, Veracity, Honest Truth, Sober Truth, the Gospel, “The Truth, the Whole Truth and Nothing but the Truth”? Fidelity, Valid, Not an Illusion, “Ring of Truth”, Really Truly, Precise, Mathematically exact?

“No buts about it?” “Nothing Else But,” “Right You Are.” “You Can Say That Again!”

“That’s For Sure.” “Honesty Is The Best Policy.”

“To make your children capable of honesty is the beginning of education.”

“Tis well to be honest and true.” – Shakespeare.

“Whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, if there be any virtue, if there be any praise, think on these things.” – St. Paul.

May 2022! Let’s lean over backwards to be honest to ourselves and in our thoughts and deeds for all this month and forever and ever.

It was in 2000 that the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association, the Orangeburg County Development Commission and The Times and Democrat in the effort to build a “Community of Character.”

The initiative was based on a similar program in the city of Aiken. In Orangeburg County, however, there was the ambitious approach of going countywide with a focus on building positive character traits among citizens.

It worked, with all of the county’s municipalities signing on in support. Because character education is a fast-growing movement in schools and communities, Orangeburg County’s efforts also have received statewide recognition in the form of resolutions from former Gov. Jim Hodges and Gov. Mark Sanford. In September 2005, Orangeburg County was host for the first statewide Community of Character Conference, an event at which people from other locales came together here to learn more about the local effort and assist it.

The goal of enhancing the quality of life by teaching basic virtues and ideals, such as the importance of honesty, dedication and the Golden Rule, continues to be worthwhile here, around South Carolina and everywhere.

