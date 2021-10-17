EDITORIAL: Homecoming for celebrating local HBCUs

• Total economic impact: $145 million in total economic impact for its local and regional economies. The estimate includes direct spending by S.C. State on faculty, employees, academic programs and operations — and by students attending the institution, as well as the follow-on effects of that spending.

• Total employment impact: Generates 1,546 jobs for its local and regional economies. Of this total, 756 are on-campus jobs and 790 are off-campus jobs.

For each job created on campus, another one public or private-sector job is created off campus because of S.C. State-related spending.

Looked at in a different way: Each $1 million initially spent by S.C. State and its students creates 10 jobs.

• Total lifetime earnings for graduates: The 698 S.C. State graduates in 2014 can expect total earnings of $1.8 billion over their lifetimes— 59 percent more than they could expect to earn without their college credentials.

Viewed on an individual basis, a South Carolina State graduate working full time throughout his or her working life can expect to earn $984,000 in additional income due to a college credential.

Claflin University