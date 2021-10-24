EDITORIAL: Holidays mean decision time amid pandemic

The year 2021 has proven more deadly from the COVID-19 pandemic than the shutdown year of 2020. Even with more than half of the U.S. population vaccinated, the coronavirus remains a threat.

With end-of-year holidays approaching, decisions will have to be made by families and groups as to how they will be celebrated. Toward making the choices, here's some information.

Throughout the pandemic, the personal finance website WalletHub has been ranking the 50 states and the District of Columbia for safety. WalletHub compares the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.

Based on data available as of Oct. 13, South Carolina is the seventh least-safe state. (1=best; 25=average):

39th – vaccination rate

17th – positive testing rate

37th – hospitalization rate

47th – death rate

To view the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/safest-states-during-covid/86567

So that's not the news the people of our state want to read. Here's what is being said about the Halloween observance.