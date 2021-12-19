EDITORIAL: Holidays don’t have to be so deadly on roads

The holiday season. A busy and happy time of year. And annually a deadly one on the roads.

The season arrives against the backdrop of troubling numbers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported an estimated 20,160 people died nationwide in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021 – up 18.4% over 2020. For Southern states, fatalities were up 22% in the first half of the year. This rise in highway deaths represented the largest six-month increase ever recorded in NHTSA’s fatality reporting system. NHTSA also reported that speeding and failure to buckle up continue at higher levels than pre-pandemic.

A sharp rise in South Carolina fatalities primarily occurred the first half of the year, and slowed during the second half of the year compared to 2020. On May 15, the state was running 119 fatalities ahead of the same time in 2020; fatalities are currently 21 ahead of last year at this time with 1,049 this year compared to 1,028 last year, but highway safety officials caution those numbers will likely rise.

For historical perspective, South Carolina had 1,099 fatalities in 1972 – the highest number recorded in South Carolina. In 1972, vehicle miles traveled in the state was 19.5 million compared to 53.8 million in 2020. From 1998 to 2007, fatalities consistently topped 1,000 as they did during a stretch in the 1980s.

S.C. Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV said he hopes South Carolina motorists and those traveling through the state will notice the number of lives lost in 2021 and be motivated to practice safer driving habits during the holiday season and heading into the new year.

“While the holidays are a time of celebration for most, this season is also a painful time for the more than 1,000 families who have lost loved ones in motor vehicle collisions,” Woods said. “The losses are incalculable for those affected and should motivate all drivers in the state to make safe and defensive driving priority one in keeping their families safe.”

“While we are fortunate to have the safest vehicles in our nation’s history, we also have more distractions driven by technology,” S.C. Highway Patrol Col. Chris Williamson said. “From texts to social media feeds, the inattention caused by motorists’ phones and other distractions can easily counteract the gains we have made in vehicle safety technology. Preventing highway collisions and deaths starts with paying attention and driving defensively.”

In South Carolina, the top three primary contributing factors in crashes in 2021, according to preliminary statistics, were driving too fast for conditions, driver under the influence, and failure to yield.

During the holiday season, SCDPS is paying particular attention to driving under the influence.

The agency plans to do its part to foster safety by cracking down on impaired driving. SCDPS and its law enforcement partners this past week kicked off the Sober or Slammer! Holiday campaign. The campaign will run from Dec. 15 to New Year’s Day in coordination with the NHTSA’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign with special enforcement beginning Dec. 17.

The campaign is not new and is annually one that is necessary as the holidays are a time for parties and celebrations that include alcohol. The festivities do not have to produce tragedy.

Plan ahead. Designate a sober driver or have arrangements made for a ride. Of note, some towing services offer safe rides home and will tow the driver’s car home for a fee.

The happiest of seasons does not have to be the deadliest.

