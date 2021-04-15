EDITORIAL: History says no time for SCSU change

History will show that Clark’s business approach has kept S.C. State out of the troubles that led to near disaster in 2015. And history should not be forgotten.

That was precisely the message that former Gov. Nikki Haley delivered this week during a visit to S.C. State. Haley was the state’s chief executive when actions were taken to save the university.

“We didn't know if this school was going to survive in 2015. I am so very proud of the work that has happened on this campus, the hard decisions that they've made that happened on this campus. The biggest issue was fiscal responsibility. They have recovered from that,” Haley said.

She expressed continuing confidence in Clark as S.C. State’s leader and lamented that politics has returned to the board with newly elected trustees.

“I'm going to speak some tough love at this point. If you look at the history of South Carolina State, one of the problems that continues to happen here that doesn't happen at the campus next door (Claflin) is the board continues to politicize things,” she said.

Haley said the General Assembly should take action to change the law and allow out-of-state board members at S.C. State. “Out-of-state board members bring experience, they bring money, they bring resources.”