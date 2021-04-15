EDITORIAL: History says no time for SCSU change

“South Carolina State University is an important component of the state’s higher education system. Lawmakers realize that and have taken key steps in ensuring the future of the only publicly supported historically Black university in South Carolina.”
Those editorial words from The Times and Democrat in 2015 followed a legislative year that saw lawmakers threaten closure of the university in the midst of major fiscal problems. The prospect of such brought the crisis at SCSU to a head.
Lawmakers were wise in making moves to save the school rather than see it fade into history, a loss that would have had serious negative economic consequences.
The Legislature agreed to millions of dollars in loans for the university even as lawmakers moved to change governance with a new board of trustees tasked with getting SCSU’s house in order.
In 2016, lawmakers saw their approach pay off. Substantial cuts in spending through closing physical facilities, eliminating programs and personnel, and increasing enrollment changed the situation.
A big reason for the turnaround was actions taken by the new board, which decided in a 2016 year that saw the university gain key reaccreditation to name one of its own, veteran business executive James E. Clark, as the president to lead S.C. State.
History will show that Clark’s business approach has kept S.C. State out of the troubles that led to near disaster in 2015. And history should not be forgotten.
That was precisely the message that former Gov. Nikki Haley delivered this week during a visit to S.C. State. Haley was the state’s chief executive when actions were taken to save the university.
“We didn't know if this school was going to survive in 2015. I am so very proud of the work that has happened on this campus, the hard decisions that they've made that happened on this campus. The biggest issue was fiscal responsibility. They have recovered from that,” Haley said.
She expressed continuing confidence in Clark as S.C. State’s leader and lamented that politics has returned to the board with newly elected trustees.
“I'm going to speak some tough love at this point. If you look at the history of South Carolina State, one of the problems that continues to happen here that doesn't happen at the campus next door (Claflin) is the board continues to politicize things,” she said.
Haley said the General Assembly should take action to change the law and allow out-of-state board members at S.C. State. “Out-of-state board members bring experience, they bring money, they bring resources.”
Her support comes as the university’s Faculty Senate has taken a vote of no-confidence in Clark over enrollment declines and the return to in-class instruction amid the pandemic.
Haley put the situation into perspective.
“The board needs to understand the number one thing South Carolina State needs right now is consistency. Just let this play out. You've gone through a terrible time in 2015. You've risen up already, now you've hit COVID. Don't stop now.”
In the way of further perspective, S.C. State is not alone in seeing enrollment declines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, 2020 saw a nationwide decline of nearly 5%, with HBCUs and community colleges seeing sharper drops, as has S.C. State, where enrollment has fallen under 2,000.
Haley said Clark is the right leader to reverse the enrollment decline and recover from the pandemic.
“I absolutely have confidence in President Clark. I would love to see what five more years of President Clark would do because I think it would be magic.”
Magic or not, now is not the time to forget the recent troubled history at S.C. State and the leadership that helped right the ship.