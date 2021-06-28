EDITORIAL: His story is testament to veterans

Nov. 4, 1950, was the worst day of his life, Korean War veteran William Funchess stated.

It was the day when Funchess would begin to discover his inner strength to survive three years of circumstances that were beyond horrific, circumstances that many next to him did not survive. It was the day he was captured and become a prisoner of war by the Chinese and North Korea governments.

Funchess, a Rowesville native and 1944 graduate of Orangeburg High School, spent his life haunted by his experience in “The Forgotten War.’’ He authored a book about being a prisoner of war and spoke often about the physical and mental torture inflicted upon him and other Americans in the war.

Funchess, who died June 10 at his home in Clemson, was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day ceremony in Orangeburg in 2007, telling his remarkable story.

That faithful November day in 1950 found Funchess as a platoon leader in Korea. His platoon came under attack from a barrage of machine gun fire. One of the bullets from managed to make its way through one of Funchess' feet. As he was on the ground, a third of his platoon was either captured or killed. Funchess was one of the fortunate ones to live, but he was captured.