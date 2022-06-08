EDITORIAL: His service is tribute to all first-responders

First-responders are heroes. If you don’t believe it, ask many people still alive today because of their actions.

You may not know anyone, but there are plenty having been saved by a system that offers too little reward and thanks to those risking much to help others.

It would be ideal on a daily basis to thank by name the police, firefighters, EMS personnel and others involved in emergency response. That is not practical and name recognition is not what drives these dedicated people anyway.

But today we will single out a first-responder – and we bet doing so will meet with the approval of all having known him and his life story.

The obituary for William Fritz Kilgus Jr., 86, of Bamberg begins: “The legacy of countless lives Bill Kilgus saved during his lifetime of service as an emergency medical technician (EMT), extrication expert and fireman will continue long after his death.”

Kilgus, who died May 28, logged 50 years as a firefighter and was one of the first EMTs in South Carolina, progressing to the highest rank of captain in the Bamberg County Rescue Squad.

Yet as with most people devoted to serving other people and community, there is so much more.

Again quoting his obituary: “He leveraged this knowledge to serve his community in many creative pursuits, including countless fundraisers for the local chapter of the Jaycees, the Red Raiders Band Booster Club, and Old Friends golf tournaments. Bill constructed dozens of wheelchair ramps as part of his Sunday School class of many years at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg.”

In the business world he was widely known, continuing in his father's footsteps as the sole proprietor of Kilgus Garage, deploying and servicing a vast fleet of Snapper lawnmowers.

And we admit a particular bias for another of his endeavors. For more than four decades, he ran the printing press for Kilgus Printing Company newspapers and other publications.

We join many in saying thank you to Mr. Kilgus. His devotion to service will mean much to many for lifetimes.

And as a tribute to him and unnamed others performing the same kind of service as first-responders, we offer “Duty runs deep” from motorolasolutions.com:

"When you ask them, they’ll downplay their contribution.

‘Anyone would have done it.’

‘I didn’t even think about it.’

‘I was just doing my duty.’

The truth is that doing something courageous is a choice, and not one we would all make.

When someone in front of you is in need, and behind you is everything you love — your family, your friends, your life.

Would you choose to go forward, to help?

To put your life on the line?

To keep your oath?

To fulfill your duty?

Whatever the call. They answer.

Duty runs deep."

