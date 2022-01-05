EDITORIAL: Hillcrest: Blessing for Orangeburg and all its people

"Hillcrest: Cinderella Story Come True."

By the time of The Times and Democrat's 1976 headline, Hillcrest Recreation Facility was a three-year reality, a $450,000 golf course and accompanying athletic fields made possible by a partnership between South Carolina State University and the City of Orangeburg, and political help on the state and federal level.

When Gov. John C. West hit the first ball at the new golf course off St. Matthews Road on Labor Day, Sept. 1, 1973, it marked the climax of that "Cinderella story."

Before construction of the signature Hillcrest Golf Course, the 200-acre site was the S.C. State experimental farm. Today's reminders are the barn that serves as a clubhouse and the silo marking the first hole.

Then-S.C. State President M. Maceo Nance Jr. and then-Orangeburg City Administrator Bob Stevenson worked together to bring the partnership to life, with a goal of uniting Orangeburg's people in the spirit of recreation and entertainment.

Once the Hillcrest idea was approved, Orangeburg City Council made application for matching federal funds. Political help from Gov. West and the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond helped get money flowing through the Economic Development Administration, $320,000 for starters.

S.C. State agreed to lease the property to the city for $1 a year for 50 years, with both the university and the city council appointing members to the governing Hillcrest Golf Commission, of which Nance served as chairman for years.

After its 1973 opening, Hillcrest quickly became more than golf; lighted tennis courts and baseball fields followed. Today's Hillcrest also features a soccer complex.

But the golf course remains the Hillcrest signature, a municipal layout that is among the finest public courses anywhere. And in the world of golf, the “public” designation is important. There are no limitations based on membership or residency. If you can pay the fees, modest for the golf business, you can play golf until your heart’s content at Hillcrest.

Recalling the history at the Hillcrest 25th anniversary in 1998, Nance said he had "always thought the college had a major role to play in the community and we were trying to identify something."

A self-described "duffer" in those days, Nance said, "We were running around trying to find some place to play golf. The nearest place was in Columbia. There was no place for most of the citizens to play in this community, not only Blacks, but (many) whites who lived in the community. The college had a golf team and we were desirous to have some place they could play and participate in tournaments.”

Acknowledging that Hillcrest was good for SCSU, Nance emphasized that it's been equally beneficial to the entire Orangeburg community.

"We've come a long way," Nance said, it's a fact that "a lot of people are playing golf in the community and, if it were not for Hillcrest, they wouldn't be playing."

Forward to 2022. The 50-year lease has expired with the city and SCSU now weighing a one-year extension of the present terms while negotiating a permanent arrangement.

What a tragedy it would be if no agreement can be reached and Hillcrest becomes a casualty. The city has much invested over a half-century in terms of facilities, equipment and personnel. In order to continue investing, it needs an agreement that ensures the future of the golf course and other facilities.

For its part, it’s hard to see SCSU looking to operate a golf course in an economy in which the golf business has struggled and shrunk. The ideal use of the 200 acres remains as it was 50 years ago. Much as the city operates Edisto Memorial Gardens for the good of the people here, Hillcrest is the same kind of story.

Let’s hope the leaders at SCSU and in the city see it the same way.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0