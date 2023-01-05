EDITORIAL; Hill served well in changing Calhoun district

Calhoun County lost two local government leaders with decades of service in 2022. The state’s longest-serving chair of a county council, David Summers, died early in the year in February. Then to end the year, Sandy Run’s Roger Hill, who served on council for 28 years until 2010, died Dec. 19.

First, it’s important to note that Hill was known for more than holding elected office for three decades.

He was employed by Carolina Eastman Chemical for 30 years, served on the S.C. Forestry Commission board for 62 years and on the board of Calhoun Academy from its inception in December 1969 until his death. He was a volunteer fireman with Sandy Run Station for years, and served on the Lower Savannah Council of Governments for 19 years.

Hill also managed the family farm and estate after his father's death in 1960. He was affectionately known as the "Corn Man" and "Mayor of Sandy Run."

Borrowing from the reporting of then-T&D Government Writer Tucker Lyon in 2011, we’ll tell you more about Hill and his political career, which was marked by epic elections and some pretty extraordinary events.

A fourth-generation Sandy Run resident, Hill began his political career in 1983 as a Democrat, beating two opponents, including the incumbent.

"Almost everyone in the county ran as a Democrat and I continued that. To me, it's not whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, you represent the same way. I'm basically a conservative and I do what I think is right for the county," he said.

The challenges became stronger in a changing district that Hill said was becoming much like a suburb of Columbia. His 1990 re-election bid against Republican George Taylor was determined by the South Carolina Supreme Court. As a Democrat, he defeated the GOP candidate by 37 votes.

As the district changed, Hill came out as an independent petition candidate in 1994 and switched to the Republican Party two years later.

"The Republican Party had got stronger up here. I knew with the base in Sandy Run, I couldn't run in a Democratic (primary)."

In 1994, Hill was the Democratic incumbent when a surprise candidate, Robert Wingfield, challenged him in the primary.

Although he had filed for re-election as a Democrat shortly before the partisan filing deadline, Hill withdrew and notified county GOP officials that he wanted to file as a Republican. However, fearing a lawsuit over whether he had to file in person, Hill then announced that he would run as a petition candidate. The councilman easily won re-election as an independent.

Then, in a twisted rematch of the 1994 general election, Hill won election as a Republican when he defeated Wingfield, this time a petition candidate.

That 37-vote win in 1990 must have seemed like a landslide, when, years later, Hill won the 2006 Republican primary by a mere six votes, defeating challenger Gary Geiger.

He was defeated in the June 2010 GOP primary when he lost to tea party-friendly candidate and former county Republican Party Chairman John Nelson.

Hill said he was proud of his legacy, citing his effort in helping establish the county's first rural fire department in Sandy Run, along with the county-wide Emergency Medical Services system. Hill also noted his longtime efforts in dealing with the finances of the county and its school district.

Today’s County Council Chairman James Haigler in 2011 noted Hill's contributions to the county, which will be a chapter in a legacy for which Calhoun can be thankful: "The rest of the state should look at Calhoun County, how we operate, how we cooperate, how we work together."