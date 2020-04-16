EDITORIAL: High-speed internet is a necessity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Before last month, our national debate over broadband internet access in rural areas might have begun with the question: Do farmers really have to have Netflix? As we adjust to a new reality remade by the COVID-19 outbreak, a more appropriate question might be: Isn't broadband now as essential as electricity?

As we stay at home as much as possible, good internet access has become exponentially more vital to interacting with doctors, doing our jobs, continuing our children's education, seeking government services and more.

As a headline in The New York Times recently put it, "Coronavirus has ended the screen-time debate and the screens have won."

The problem is, our access to content on these screens is far from equal. One in four rural South Carolina homes and businesses lacks acceptable internet speeds — and what the Federal Communications Commission considers minimally acceptable still is five times slower than the cheapest service offered in many cities.