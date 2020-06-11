EDITORIAL: High cost if we fail on census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the nation absorbed in social protest and the coronavirus emergency, it’s been hard for many other issues to get needed attention. One is the 2020 U.S. Census that began in January.

The future of communities will be greatly affected by the outcome – and your failure to participate means the impact will be primarily negative.

Undercounting the number of people means fewer federal dollars – dollars that go to fund schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, emergency relief funds and other public work programs.

Poor and rural counties such as Orangeburg are dependent more than many on federal dollars – and we’ve got work to do with the census.

According to May 29 numbers from www.my2020census.gov, Orangeburg ranks 35th among South Carolina counties in response rate. Less than half of people – 46.7% -- have responded via mailed forms or by filling out the census at www.2020census.gov. Bamberg County is doing even worse at No. 40 with a 43.9% response rate. Calhoun is 20th at 54.2%.

By comparison, York County at No. 1 is at 65.5%, with No. 3 Dorchester at 63%. Even the leaders must do better.

The Washington-based Population Reference Bureau stresses ways in which the 2020 count will have impact: