EDITORIAL: High cost if we fail on census

With the nation absorbed in social protest and the coronavirus emergency, it’s been hard for many other issues to get needed attention. One is the 2020 U.S. Census that began in January.
The future of communities will be greatly affected by the outcome – and your failure to participate means the impact will be primarily negative.
Undercounting the number of people means fewer federal dollars – dollars that go to fund schools, hospitals, roads and bridges, emergency relief funds and other public work programs.
Poor and rural counties such as Orangeburg are dependent more than many on federal dollars – and we’ve got work to do with the census.
According to May 29 numbers from www.my2020census.gov, Orangeburg ranks 35th among South Carolina counties in response rate. Less than half of people – 46.7% -- have responded via mailed forms or by filling out the census at www.2020census.gov. Bamberg County is doing even worse at No. 40 with a 43.9% response rate. Calhoun is 20th at 54.2%.
By comparison, York County at No. 1 is at 65.5%, with No. 3 Dorchester at 63%. Even the leaders must do better.
The Washington-based Population Reference Bureau stresses ways in which the 2020 count will have impact:
• Apportionment: State population counts from the census every 10 years are used to reapportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. No state has permanent claim to its current number of assigned seats. State population counts determine how the 435 seats are split across the 50 states based on each state’s share of the national total. South Carolina gained a seat after the 2010 census. While it should keep it, a marked undercount could have an effect.
• Redistricting: State and local officials use census results to help redraw congressional, state and local district boundaries to contain ro7ughly equal numbers of people to ensure each person’s voting power is closely equivalent. Undercounts could many more people in a districts than officially recorded, effectively nullifying the one person, one vote.
• Money to states and localities: Accurate counts affect more than direct government funding. They impact programs such as Medicaid, the National School Lunch Program and Head Start.
• Planning: Governments and nonprofit organizations rely on census data to determine the need for new roads, hospitals, schools and other public sector investments. Census data are also vital to businesses as a key source of information about the U.S. population’s changing needs – and in making decisions on where to locate.
• Emergency response: Detailed population information is critical for emergency response in the wake of disasters. First responders and disaster recovery personnel use census data to help identify where and how much help is needed.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census be taken every 10 years to count all people — both citizens and noncitizens — living in the United States. Though responding to the census is mandatory, the bigger reason to take the 10 to 12 minutes to complete the form is to help the community in which you live and the people calling it home.
