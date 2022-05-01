EDITORIAL: Her mission has benefitted T&D Region

The media landscape has changed markedly over just the past decade, particularly for newspapers with their move to becoming a digital-first medium.

Amid the changes, the role of newspaper publisher has changed.

A publisher traditionally was responsible for implementing policies, approving projects, monitoring spending, assigning job titles and making decisions about the company’s operations. In addition, the publisher was responsible for overseeing all departments within the company, including those involved in editorial and production.

Today the structure within media companies has seen the publisher role evolve more into the head of sales for the brand.

Cathy Hughes of The Times and Democrat knows well the traditional and evolutionary roles of the publisher. Retiring today, May 1, she has led the newspaper and its departments for 23 years. She is completing a 50-year career at The T&D.

While Hughes talks proudly of the many roles she has played at The T&D and the progress she has directed and been a part of, she is particularly proud of the transition the newspaper has made in the digital era.

Speaking in January when she marked five decades at The T&D, Hughes said, “We are a full-service digital enterprise – both news and advertising.”

“My focus, for the last few years, has been more in advertising, almost exclusively because we don’t just advertise to The T&D Region market – Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun counties – we sell advertising to appear anywhere somebody wants to reach,” she said.

“So we’re not just able to provide products in The T&D and TheTandD.com. We can sell, for example, if you have a branch in Seattle, Washington, we can make the digital advertising appear in that market,” she said.

“It is truly altogether different from when I started and altogether different from the early 2000s,” she said.

“One of the biggest challenges is for our customers to be aware of everything we can do for them to succeed,” Hughes said. “You hear us talk about supporting local journalism. That is our mission, but we are a business.”

Importantly, Lee Enterprises, parent company of The T&D and 76 other newspapers around the country, recognized Hughes’ skills as a publisher. Fifteen Lee newspapers report to Hughes in Orangeburg in her role as group publisher.

At The T&D, the absence of daily direction from Cathy Hughes will mean a transition, whether in her providing input on story ideas and direction or making decisions about infrastructure needed to keep the presses rolling. But thanks in no small way to her leadership, the newspaper will move ahead toward its 150th year in 2031.

Hughes says: “I have long viewed my time at The Times and Democrat not just as a career, but a mission: to help provide the information necessary for a community to make well-informed decisions and to provide the advertising products for businesses to best connect with their customers.”

The Times and Democrat, Orangeburg County and the entire T&D Region have been fortunate that she devoted a 50-year career to that mission.

