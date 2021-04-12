EDITORIAL: Help us honor those serving our country

Benita Koeman, married to a U.S. Army chaplain for 25 years, founded Operation We Are Here to create an awareness of the challenges of the military community.

The website operationwearehere.com offers practical suggestions to churches, communities and individuals on how to support and encourage those serving in the military and their families. It seeks to provide a comprehensive list of resources for the military community -- active duty, veterans, their families -- and its supporters.

"I hope our stories will help you to understand what we are going through and give you some ideas in how to encourage the military home front," Koeman writes.

Telling stories of the military community is exactly what The Times and Democrat's Stories of Honor is all about. For two years now, we have accepted nominations for honorees among those actively serving or having served. The resulting profiles have been enlightening and inspiring.

Help us honor local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them in 2021 for The T&D’s Stories of Honor program.