EDITORIAL: Help us honor those serving our country

Benita Koeman, married to a U.S. Army chaplain for 25 years, founded Operation We Are Here to create an awareness of the challenges of the military community.
The website operationwearehere.com offers practical suggestions to churches, communities and individuals on how to support and encourage those serving in the military and their families. It seeks to provide a comprehensive list of resources for the military community -- active duty, veterans, their families -- and its supporters.
"I hope our stories will help you to understand what we are going through and give you some ideas in how to encourage the military home front," Koeman writes.
Telling stories of the military community is exactly what The Times and Democrat's Stories of Honor is all about. For two years now, we have accepted nominations for honorees among those actively serving or having served. The resulting profiles have been enlightening and inspiring.
Help us honor local heroes who have served or are currently serving at home and abroad by nominating them in 2021 for The T&D’s Stories of Honor program.
Stories of Honor is accepting nominations through April 30 of local veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. Nominees must be living in or have been from Orangeburg, Bamberg or Calhoun counties.
Stories will be featured weekly in The T&D and at TheTandD.com from April 25 through July 11.
The series will be followed up with a commemorative special section on Sunday, July 18, and a virtual event honoring all featured veterans following the conclusion of the Stories of Honor series.
Nominations can be submitted online at thetandd.com/contests or by mail to: T&D Stories of Honor, P.O. Drawer 1766, Orangeburg, SC 29116. Please include your name, email address, daytime phone number, the nominee’s name, branch of service and dates of service. Also, please share the nominee’s story in at least 200 words.
We thank Orangeburg County and Fogle's Piggly Wiggly for joining us as title sponsors for Stories of Honor and encourage our community to help us recognize more deserving members of the military community in 2021. Send in a nomination today.