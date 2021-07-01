EDITORIAL: Help keep older people free of scams

The Orangeburg County sheriff recently warned of scammers using the names of local pastors and churches.

In the latest reported instance, an elderly woman received a phone call at 1:30 a.m. from someone claiming to represent the Rev. James E. Holiday of Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. The person who received the call knew it was a scammer.

She told the sheriff’s office that the caller wanted her to leave her home to provide food and clothing to a woman and children. The woman did not follow through with the caller’s request, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell previously reported that several county residents received calls from scammers claiming to represent the Rev. Ellis White of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church. The callers requested money for families in need using White’s name, but White says no such fundraisers are going on.

The scam attempts are proof that those looking to steal from people will use the phone as well as the internet. And they most often target older people.