EDITORIAL: Help keep older people free of scams

The Orangeburg County sheriff recently warned of scammers using the names of local pastors and churches.
In the latest reported instance, an elderly woman received a phone call at 1:30 a.m. from someone claiming to represent the Rev. James E. Holiday of Bushy Pond Baptist Church in Norway. The person who received the call knew it was a scammer.
She told the sheriff’s office that the caller wanted her to leave her home to provide food and clothing to a woman and children. The woman did not follow through with the caller’s request, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell previously reported that several county residents received calls from scammers claiming to represent the Rev. Ellis White of Edisto Fork United Methodist Church. The callers requested money for families in need using White’s name, but White says no such fundraisers are going on.
The scam attempts are proof that those looking to steal from people will use the phone as well as the internet. And they most often target older people.
Acting South Carolina U.S. Attorney DeHart says, “Criminals often prey on those they believe are most susceptible to their schemes,” DeHart said in a press release. “Unfortunately, this means our elder neighbors are highly targeted by exploitative cybercriminals. It is critical that all South Carolinians, particularly those over the age of 60, be vigilant of such crimes and that, when and where able, family members assist in protecting their elders to prevent them from falling victim to such crimes. Know that the investigative work of the FBI and the prosecutorial efforts of the elder fraud division in our office will not end until such predatory cybercrimes come to a halt.”
According to the FBI’s 2020 Elder Fraud Report, 1,350 South Carolinians aged 60 or over fell victim to cyber scammers. The report states that these South Carolinians reported losses of nearly $10 million in 2020.
Across the nation, there was over $1 billion in losses by victims aged 60 or over, representing 28% of all losses reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. The average dollar loss by those aged 60 or over nationwide was $9,175.
The release of the annual report from the FBI came in coordination with the annual World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, in which the entire Department of Justice echoes voices around the world condemning elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.
According to the annual report from the FBI, the most common scams against seniors in 2020 were extortion, non-payment/non-delivery, tech support fraud and identity theft. Some of these crimes stemmed from the new use of digital purchasing of goods during the pandemic.
“Just as many seniors take extra precautions to protect themselves from physical crimes – be it through constant knowledge of what is going on outside their homes or by consistently keeping doors blocked -- the same effort should be made to protect themselves from online scams,” DeHart said. “Should one fall victim to these crimes or any other targeting seniors, they should immediately report it to the FBI and the Department of Justice’s National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11.”
Any victim of cybercrimes can contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.
We echo the sheriff and U.S. attorney in urging the public to be vigilant vs. scammers – and help older family members so they do not become victims of elder fraud scams.